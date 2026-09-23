Amazon donation helps stock classrooms across Revere Public Schools

Teachers across Revere Public Schools started the new school year with a little extra help stocking their classrooms thanks to a generous donation from Amazon that provided essential classroom supplies for educators throughout the district.

The donation provided supplies for every RPS teacher, including a box of 30 pencils, a package of dry-erase markers, and two boxes of tissues. Amazon also provided a limited number of disinfectant wipes, which were prioritized for elementary and special needs classrooms, as well as two reams of paper for each teacher.

While pencils, markers, tissues, and paper may seem like everyday items, they are among the supplies teachers rely on constantly and replenish throughout the school year. The districtwide donation helped ensure educators began the 2026-2027 school year with some of those classroom essentials already on hand.

Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly shared news of the donation with school leaders as the district prepared for the opening of school, expressing her gratitude for Amazon’s support.

“I am truly thankful to let you know that Amazon has donated classroom supplies for every teacher in the district,” Kelly said in announcing the donation.

The supplies were distributed to schools across the district, where administrators and staff helped get them into the hands of educators.

Mayor Patrick Keefe said partnerships like the one between Amazon and Revere Public Schools can have a direct impact on classrooms and help provide educators with the tools they need.

“We are incredibly grateful for Amazon’s generous donation of classroom supplies,” Keefe said. “Having the right tools is essential for a thriving learning environment, and this type of support ensures that our teachers and students have exactly what they need to succeed in this school year.”

Amazon representatives said the donation grew out of conversations with RPS about the supplies teachers and students could use most.

“Revere Public Schools is a terrific partner—they identified what their teachers and students needed for the classroom, and we worked together to make it happen. That’s what being part of this community looks like,” said Jerome Smith, head of community engagement for New England and Canada at Amazon.

At the Susan B. Anthony Middle School, Principal Joanne Willett said the supplies were particularly welcome because they included materials teachers use throughout the school year.

“We are grateful to Amazon and the Mayor’s Office for supporting our SBA staff with supplies we use every day,” Willett said. “We can never have enough pencils, the whiteboard markers are always in demand, and the tissues will certainly be put to beneficial use as cold and flu season approaches! Thank you for helping our teachers start the year well stocked and supported.”

That appreciation was echoed at the A.C. Whelan Elementary School, where Principal Rachel Shanley said distributing the supplies also provided an opportunity to see firsthand how much the gesture meant to educators.

“A heartfelt thank you to Amazon for donating supplies to our Whelan educators!” Shanley said. “It was such a joy to pass them out and see how excited and appreciative our staff were. We are grateful that you thought of our school and helped our educators start the year feeling supported. Thank you, Amazon!”

At Rumney Marsh Academy, the donation became an opportunity not only to support teachers but also to involve students in helping their school community.

RMA Principal Dr. Heather Bobb said eighth-grade student leaders helped distribute the donated materials to teachers throughout the building, giving students a chance to play a role in the effort.

“As a school principal, I was excited and incredibly grateful to hear the news that Amazon was supporting our teachers with much-needed classroom supplies, including tissues and essential materials,” Bobb said. “These donations make a difference in our classrooms and help ensure our educators have the resources they need to support our students every day.”

Bobb said involving RMA students in distributing the supplies added another dimension to the donation.

“It also gave our 8th grade student leaders a meaningful opportunity to help out by delivering the items to teachers,” she said. “This helped kick off our school year on a positive note!”

Across the district, the contribution helped offset some of the constant demand for basic classroom materials. Pencils disappear quickly over the course of a school year, dry-erase markers are used daily for instruction, and paper and tissues are staples in virtually every classroom.

For educators preparing their rooms and welcoming students back, having those materials available from the beginning of the year meant one less thing to worry about.

The donation also underscores the role community partnerships can play in supporting public schools. By working directly with RPS to identify useful materials, Amazon was able to provide supplies that could immediately be put to work in classrooms across Revere.

That approach was reflected in Smith’s remarks about the partnership: RPS identified what its educators needed, and Amazon responded with materials that could make an immediate difference.