The Revere Fire Department commemorates the 25th anniversary of 9/11

The Revere Fire Department commemorated the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, during a ceremony at the fire station on Revere Beach Parkway.

Fire Chief James Cullen delivered the opening remarks during the impressive program.

“Today marks the 25th year since our nation was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001,” said Cullen. “The events of that horrific day may be fading in the minds of many Americans, but for those of us who spend our lives in the service of others, be it in the fire service, law enforcement, EMS, or the military, the memories of the terrorist attacks that took so many lives that fateful day remain fresh.

“The men and women of the City of Revere Fire and Police Departments remember the 343 New York City firefighters and paramedics killed that day. We remember the 23 NYPD officers and the 37 Port Authority Police officers killed. We remember the 125 civilians and military personnel killed at the Pentagon, and we remember the nearly 3,000 civilians who perished in the Towers and on those four airliners that day.

“As the years since 9/11 continue to pass and they always will, we must never forget the memories of the heroes, all of them, who died on that terrible day. As police officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel, we serve every time we put on our uniform – many of us spend our days off serving our friends and family, our neighbors and our communities, and of course our nation. This is what we have pledged to do, and this is what we will continue to do always,” concluded Cullen.

Mayor Patrick Keefe said, [Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001] “was just a regular day up until 8:46 a.m. when a Boeing 767 hit the North Tower around floors 93-96.”

“From that moment on, our lives and this world has changed immensely,” said Keefe. “Today it’s an honor to stand by each and every one of you for these solemn traditions to keep these memories alive. It’s not just an honor for those mentioned before, but it’s also an honor for each of you, my friends in public safety on both sides who bravely put on the uniform each day, not exactly knowing what it will bring.

Deputy Fire Chief Michael DiCarlo, Fire Chief James Cullen, Mayor Patrick Keefe, Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro, Councillor-at-Large Joanne McKenna, and Mayor’s Office Chief of Staff Claudia Correa.

Revere Police officers salute during the ceremony.

The Revere Police Department honor guard, from left, Orion King, Anthony Matos, Dash Crevoiserat, and John Papasodora.

Among the dignitaries in attendance, from left, Ward 5 Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Councilor-at-Large Joanne McKenna, School Committeeman Anthony Caggiano, Ward 1 Councillor James Mercurio, Councillor-at-Large Michelle Kelley, Rep. Jessica Giannino, Mayor Patrick Keefe, Fire Chief James Cullen, Police Chief Maria LaVita, City Council President Ira Novoselsky, School Committeeman Rafael Feliciano, Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio, Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro, Veterans Committee Co-Chair Al Terminiello Jr., and Veterans Services Officer Danny Hernandez.

“We all came together on Sept. 12,” continued Keefe. “The Red Sox loved the Yankees and we were all patriots. We came together because division is what our enemies want, and together we are united and as strong as one. Please let us never forget. Thank you and God bless you all.”

State Rep. Jessica Giannino recalled that she was a student in the fourth grade at the Whelan School on Sept. 11, 2001.

“I can remember sitting in the classroom, and all my friends were getting dismissed,” said Giannino. “And finally at around 2 o’clock, it was me and about four other kids in the classroom, and I said, ‘What is going on? Why is nobody coming to get me?’ And my dad [Chris Giannino] was working at the Police Department, and he pulled up on the motorcycle. I said, ‘Dad, why didn’t you come get me?’ “He said, ‘Jess, we’re going to talk when we go home, but I knew the school was the safest place for you to be in right now. And that’s where I wanted you to be, in the safest place that you could be in the city.’’’

Giannino said the biggest takeaway from that day is, “We share these stories. We talk about the memories of those that we lost. And not only the 3,000 lives that were lost that day, but over 6,000 lives that have been lost in the last 25 years as a result.”

“I ask that today we take a moment to remember not just the 3,000 lives we lost but the 6,000 lives that have been lost since and the real impact that this one day, this one moment in history has had on our country, and that we make sure that it doesn’t just become a page in the history books. It’s important that we honor the memories and pay respect to those who have been lost and continue to honor all those police officers, firefighters, and first responders that continue to serve,” said Giannino.