RPD Capt. Malone tells Disabilities Comm. of new policing initiatives

The Revere Commission on Disabilities (COD) held its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday evening, September 8, via Zoom. On hand for the session were chair Ralph DeCicco, vice-chair Pauline Perno, Jason Barone-Cichocki, and Mario Grimanis.

Captain Tom Malone from the Revere Police Dept. was the guest speaker. Malone praised the COD for the recent All-Abilities Day at Revere Beach to which the Police Dept. brought its comfort dogs.

“Members of the public may be hesitant to come forward to speak to a police officer, but the comfort dogs break down that barrier,” Malone said.

Malone, who has been a police officer for 31 years, said he looks forward to working with the COD in the future in order to involve the Police Department even further for future All-Abilities Days.

“I have a vision of creating more engagement between the community and the police,” said Malone, who listed some of the recent initiatives the department is undertaking, such as a Community, Access, Resources, and Engagement (CARE) wagon.

Malone said that arrest statistics should not be the metric of success for a police officer. “Our main goal is community outreach and engagement,” said Malone, who noted that Revere is one of the safest communities in the state.

“We want to be invested in the community long-term,” added Malone, who cited the police department’s initiatives to reach out to middle school students through the School Resource Officers (SRO). He also noted that the department is planning on holding community meetings in the neighborhoods on a monthly basis.

“We are one of the best-trained and most-engaging police departments in the Commonwealth,” said Malone.

DeCicco asked whether the Revere officers are trained to deal with persons on the spectrum who carry Blue Envelopes. Malone said that the department is compiling a non-public, limited list, available for use only by a dispatcher, of residents who have an impairment (such as hearing, eyesight, mobility, or other issues) in order for first responders to better serve those residents in the event of an emergency.

Malone also informed the members that the department has begun to implement a drone program that can provide an immediate response to help pinpoint emergency situations.

DeCicco, noting that children and adults who ride their bicycles and scooters on sidewalks pose a hazard to pedestrians, especially those with disabilities, urged Malone and the Revere P.D. to enforce the rules and laws regarding personal mobility transportation apparatus.

DeCicco also mentioned that motorists who park their vehicles at crosswalks and on corners pose hazards for all pedestrians.

In other business, Perno said that Lauren Buck, the Chief of Health and Human Services for the city’s Health Department, will be the guest speaker in October.

Perno informed the board that there has been no response from state or city officials regarding the crossing safety concerns at Revere Beach that she has raised with them.

DeCicco mentioned that there were 115 participants at the recent All Abilities Day at Revere Beach. He said that a representative from DCR said that the water-accessible wheelchairs garnered the most use of any event the DCR has held.

DeCicco presented an update from the most recent CODA (Commissions on Disabilities Alliance) meeting:

— The Bedford COD member mentioned that they are working on sidewalk snow removal policies with the town; and

— The Cambridge COD member mentioned that the city is considering the changes to city ordinances, including the renaming of city boards and commissions.

DeCicco noted that DCR’s Universal Access Program (UAP) has released its Fall 2026 Adaptive Program Schedule.

“You can check out their fall 2026 program schedule for adaptive recreation fun this season by visiting the DCR website,” DeCicco said. “They offer a variety of activities including adaptive cycling, hiking, kayaking, canoeing, and

rowing at different state parks across Massachusetts.”

DCR’s Universal Access Program (UAP) is dedicated to providing outdoor recreation opportunities in Massachusetts state parks for visitors of all abilities. Accessibility is achieved through site improvements, specialized adaptive recreation equipment, and accessible recreation programs. The Universal Access Program (UAP) offers adaptive, accessible programming seasonally at state parks, pools, and ice skating rinks.

DeCicco said that the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind is celebrating the independence of the white cane and helping raise awareness of the White Cane Law in Massachusetts, which requires drivers to identify and yield to pedestrians using a white cane or dog guide at street crossings.

The celebratory event will be held on Friday, October 23, from 11:00 A.M. to 1 P.M. in the Great Hall of the Massachusetts State House. Attendees need to register in advance.To register for this event or find out more information, please contact the MCB directly online at their website https://www.mass.gov/orgs/massachusetts-commission-for-the-blind or by calling 617-727- 5550.

Perno read the COD’s monthly reminder:

The Commission on Disabilities office number is 781-286-8267. Residents can also call Revere 311 directly and speak to their staff Monday through Friday. They will answer most questions, but if they are unable to assist you or if you prefer to speak with the Commission directly, please ask to be transferred to the Commission on Disability Direct number. Please leave a detailed message, and we will respond to you shortly.

As always, please don’t hesitate to contact us if you would like to discuss or add something to our monthly meeting agenda. You can also let us know if you have any concerns you’d like to discuss. The commission is here to help and assist all residents with disabilities and their families in Revere.

The next meeting of the COD will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, October 13, at 6:00 p.m.