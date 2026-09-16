RHS boys soccer

claims two wins

The Revere High boys soccer team earned a pair of victories this past week, defeating Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Chelsea and non-league opponent Bishop Fenwick.

In last Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Chelsea, the Patriots moved out to a 2-0 lead in the opening half on goals by Francisco Navarette and Lukas Guerra, an advantage that Revere maintained until the waning minutes of the contest when Chelsea broke through to spoil the Patriots’ shutout bid.

“We cleaned-up some of our defensive mistakes from our opener the previous Sunday (a 3-2 loss to Central Catholic) in the win at Chelsea,” said RHS head coach Gerardo Rodriguez. “We overall dominated most of the game, possession and quality of chances during the game.”

Three days later the Patriots made it two in a row with a 6-3 triumph over Fenwick. Guerra and Sami Dzemailovic scored two goals apiece, with Navarette and Jeronimo Agudelo Alavrez also reaching the back of the Fenwick net.

“We had some inconsistencies again on defense, gave up a penalty, a foul outside the box that was shot in for a goal, and a bad goal on a counter that was preventable,” said Rodriguez. “Again, as a young team this year, we are going to have these moments, but we did manage to figure it out.”

The teams were level at 1-1 at the half, and then traded goals to leave matters at 3-3 before the Patriots broke the game open with three unanswered markers to pull away for the win. “We were the better-conditioned team and ran away with it in the last 20 minutes,” said Rodriguez.

“I knew in the preseason that we’d be in a lot of high-scoring games,” the coach added. “We have a lot of quality in midfield and the forwards, but the defensive line takes time to gel and for people to make the right decisions back there, especially when they are all new or young or both new and young. Hopefully, as we go through the season and they gain experience, we can become more consistent.”

The Patriots were scheduled to meet GBL foe Lynn English yesterday (Tuesday). They will trek to non-league opponent Haverhill this Friday and to GBL rival Everett next Tuesday.

RHS boys run

well vs. Somerville

Although the Revere High boys cross country dropped its season-opening meet at Somerville last week, veteran RHS head coach Mike Flynn saw a lot of positives in his team’s performance.

Leading the way for the Patriots were Kosta Stamatopoulos with a second place finish in 18:30 and Diogo Yogi in third place in 18:53.

They were followed by Luke Imperto (13th place in 22:03), Weizheng Chen (16th in 24:15), Javier Rosa (19th in 25:06), Noah Shanley (25:52), Nicholas Rosa (27:02), Qasim Hassan (29:56), and Max Brown (30:02).

“Somerville has a very good program and we were extremely competitive in the 23-38 loss over their 5K course. Our leaders, Kosta and Diogo, ran extremely well with Kosta almost winning the race,” said Flynn. “Our new cross country runners, Luke and Wei, ran extremely well and have a really good future this year and next. Javier and Noah have greatly improved since last year and also ran really well. Freshmen Nicholas and Max ran extremely well in their first cross country race.”

Flynn and his crew are scheduled to host Medford today (Wednesday) on their home course at Belle Isle Marsh. They will entertain Chelsea next Wednesday.

DeCrosta paces RHS girls cross country team

Although the Revere High girls cross country team came up on the short end of a 16-49 decision in the Lady Patriots’ season-opener last Wednesday at Somerville, long-time head coach Katie Sinnott saw some positive signs for her young squad.

“It was not the result we would have liked, but the team is young and we have a lot of opportunities for personal growth,” said Sinnott. “The team consists of virtually all-new runners, many entirely new to running. Our focus is on building enthusiasm and as always, creating a welcoming and supportive environment where every runner gets a chance to shine — no matter if they finish first, in the middle, or at the back. All of them are important on the team.”

Returning senior captain Emma DeCrosta was the top finisher for Revere, coming across the line in fifth place to avert a Somerville shutout.

“Emma led our team against a very strong Somerville team with a time of 26:06,” said Sinnott. “We had gone into the race thinking their course was going to be similar to the past, one of the shortest in the league at about 2.6 miles. We found out late in the day on Wednesday that the course was changed to a 5K (3.1 miles), which was very daunting to the new members of the team.

“I am proud of them for having the mental toughness to get out on the course and run it to the end,” added Sinnott. “Due to some illnesses and other unforeseen circumstances, we only fielded five runners, but look to have a larger number of runners compete at our home opener against Medford Spectators are welcome!”

The match with Medford is set for today (Wednesday) on the course at Belle Isle. Sinnott and her crew will host Chelsea next Wednesday.

Overall results:

Revere 49, Somerville 16

Individual results:

Emma DeCrosta – 5th overall – 26:06

Jaelyn Torres – 11th overall – 33:36

Rania Abboud – 12th overall – 35:40

Kayla Men – 13th overall – 35:53

Afomiya Wondemagegnhu – 14th overall – 36:36

RHS field hockey team opens season

Although the Revere High field hockey team came up on the short end of a 3-1 decision in the 2026 season-opener last Wednesday at Peabody, RHS head coach Victoria Correia saw a lot of positives in her team’s performance.

“I am excited for this season,” said Correia. “We have a lot of new players and they are ready to work. Although we lost our first game against Peabody, I was very happy with how they all played. Everyone did exactly what I could ask for. We have a brand new goalie this year, Victoria Ackles, and she is killing it.”

Patriot captain Kyle Lanes scored the Revere goal. Lanes will be joined by fellow captains Genevieve Zierten and Zacharahia Kalliavas in leading the 2026 edition of the RHS field hockey squad.

The other members of the team are: Victoria Ackles, Anna Canas, Vichthosoriya Cheyvong, Leilaney Chicas, David Flores, Nicole Miranda, Lena Morris, Katie Quintero, Bethany Tedele, Siobhan Zierten, Eva Cortave, and Walter Guzman.

Correia and her crew will trek to Triton this Friday. They will host Greater Lowell on Monday and Essex Tech on Tuesday on the turf at Harry Della Russo Stadium.]

Busy stretch for

RHS volleyball

The Revere High girls volleyball team has a busy week on tap, with six matches

over an 11-day span. The Lady Patriots took on Greater Boston League (GBL) foe Chelsea this past Monday and will host GBL rival Medford today (Wednesday). They will entertain non-league opponent Malden Catholic this Friday before hitting the road to GBL foes Lynn English and Malden next Monday and Wednesday.

They will return home to host non-league opponent Swampscott next Thursday.

Coach Emilie Clemons’s crew dropped their 2026 season-opener to non-league opponent Mystic Valley Charter last week.

“Although we lost 3-0 to Mystic Valley, I am proud of the way the team fought hard, despite some difficult circumstances,” said Clemons. “We have taken this experience to study and learn from our mistakes to improve for this coming week.”

Girls soccer hosts Classical Friday

The Revere High girls soccer team will host Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Lynn Classical this Friday afternoon on the turf field behind the high school. The opening kickoff is set for 4:15.

Coach Ariana Rivera and her crew, who earned a 2-2 tie with GBL foe Chelsea in their season-opener last week, took on GBL opponent Lynn English yesterday (Tuesday).

The Lady Patriots will entertain GBL rival Everett next Tuesday.