Revere welcomes two new state-of-the-art fire apparatus

The City of Revere is proud to announce the addition of two new Emergency One (E-One) Typhoon model pumpers to the Revere Fire Department, which will join the fleet on Tuesday, September 15. The new apparatus will replace some of the department’s oldest trucks as part of the City’s ongoing apparatus replacement program, helping ensure firefighters have reliable, modern equipment ready to respond to emergencies while reducing long-term repair and maintenance costs.

“These new apparatus represent an important investment in the safety of our firefighters and our entire community,” said Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. “We are proud to provide our Fire Department with modern equipment designed specifically to meet the needs of our city.”

The state-of-the-art pumpers feature 1,250-gallon-per-minute pumps, 500-gallon water tanks, and built-in foam pumping capabilities for rapidly responding to flammable liquid fires. They also include in-cab air purification systems, advanced rollover protection, airbags, and computer-controlled safety features designed to provide additional protection for firefighters.

“The Revere Fire Department is proud to put these state-of-the-art E-ONE Typhoon custom pumpers into service. Upgrading our fleet with these highly maneuverable vehicles ensures that our crews are equipped with modern, reliable technology to serve and safeguard the residents of Revere,” said Fire Chief James Cullen.

The new trucks are smaller and lighter than previous generations of apparatus, making them particularly well suited for navigating Revere’s dense, tightly packed neighborhoods. Their design provides the agility, pumping power, and advanced safety features firefighters need to respond quickly and operate safely.

Engine 4 assigned to Central Fire on Broadway, it’s twin also arrived on Tuesday morning from Greenwood Emergency Vehicles, located in North Attleboro. Equipped with the latest in safety features to serve both the City of Revere and keep our fire fighter safe as well.