Revere High School Class of 1976 celebrates 50th Reunion at the Wharf

The Revere High School Class of 1976 celebrated its 50th reunion Thursday, Sept. 10 at the Marina at the Wharf.

Classmates Diane DeAmelio, Ellen Sweeney, Maria Ternullo, MaryAnn Palermo, and Andrea LeSage. Janet Cataldo, Barbara Smaldone, and Mary Jankun. David Petrilli, Kathy Belmonte Petrilli, Barbara Petto, and Jean Corsile. Diane Ayer, Dyan Gale, and Darlene Burke. Rosemary Cammarata Pisani, Donna Segee Margossian, David Margossian, and Robert Burns. Cheryl Mullen, John Stewart, and Angela Fiori. Stacy Ventola, Sharon Wentworth, and Debbie Veader. Standing adjacent to the official RHS Class of 1976 “50 Years” Cake are Adrienne Sacco-Maguire, Anthony Caggiano, Frank Ferrante, and Ronald Able. Terry Gordon, Andrea Pivnick Samiljan, Karen Hayes, and Robert Daniels. Cindy Miller and Janet Santa Anna. RHS Class of 1976 President Pam Ventola delivers the welcoming remarks at the 50th reunion. The children of Class of 1976 graduate, the late Ken LaMalfa, who was co-captain of the RHS football team, honoring their father, from left, Juliana LaMalfa, Ashley LaMalfa, and Paul LaMalfa. Joyce Hittinger and Jean Corsile. Michael Mercurio, Edward Reilley, Chester Dingwell, and Anthony Selvitella. Robert Lasala, Anthony DeMarco, Joanne Papandrea, Donna Gigliello, Cheryl Ferragamo, and June Ferragamo. Class officers, President Pam Ventola and Vice President Darlene Janis. Maryann Palermo and John Myette. Michael DiLiegro, Mark Maloney, Michael Gordon, John Lentini, Dana Lopez, and Larry Vuolo. Nora Daniels, Bob Daniels, School Committeeman Anthony Caggiano, Frank Ferrante, Donald Comeau, Ronald Able, and Anthony Selvitella.