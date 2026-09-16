Proposed legislation addresses loud exhaust systems

State senate legislation that is currently in committee could help curtail the nuisance of loud automotive exhaust systems in Revere and beyond.

Monday night, Revere Police Chief Maria LaVita appeared before the city council to provide information about the police department’s efforts to curtail loud motor vehicles, street racing, and other automotive disturbances in the city. The motion to have the chief appear was filed by Ward 3 Councilor Anthony Cogliandro.

LaVita said there is currently a section in the state’s general laws that governs loud motor vehicles.

“The ability to enforce depends on the area where the infraction is happening and the time of day,” said the chief. “It is a subjective standard based on the officer’s observation. There is currently no decibel limit in place.”

However, LaVita said the bill that is being considered increases fines from the current $55, as well as provide decibel levels that would trigger the violations.

“Modified exhaust systems are historically difficult to enforce because we have to prove there is no acceleration and they are not switching between gears,” said LaVita. “This is why the new bill under consideration is important. It defines what an illegal exhaust system is; so any vehicle under 6,000 pounds whose exhaust is over 75 decibels, that would be deemed an illegal exhaust system.”

The bill would make it illegal for people to operate vehicles under those parameters and for repair shops to modify vehicles so that they would be illegal to operate.

LaVita said the police department currently enforces the exhaust noise violations to the best of its ability, but she said the law change would make it easier.

When it comes to street racing, LaVita said the Revere department coordinates with other agencies such as the state police to monitor social media for things like street racing car meetups.

“We rely on the public to feed us information,” said the chief. “We’ve had success with our Tip411 system where we were notified of a possible meetup and we were able to send assets there and be more proactive in that situation.”

If the public is aware of a disturbance, LaVita said they should notify the police department using the 284-1212 phone line immediately so officers can take care of it.

“Obviously, 911 is available, but we reserve that for emergencies, so if somebody is hurt or going to get hurt, 911,” said LaVita.

If there is someone in a neighborhood who regularly causes disturbances, LaVita urged residents to contact the police department through the 284-1212 phone line, as well as to contact the department’s traffic division.