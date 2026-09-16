FKO to honor co-founder Debbie Kneeland Keegan’s for 40+ years of leadership at annual Helping Families Gala

For Kids Only Afterschool (FKO) will celebrate the legacy of co-founder Deborah Kneeland Keegan at its annual Helping Families Gala on Friday, October 23, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor. The event will honor Keegan’s more than 40 years of leadership and service to children and families while raising critical scholarship funds to ensure local children have access to high-quality before school, afterschool, and summer care and enrichment programs.

In January 2026, Keegan transitioned from her role as Executive Director after more than four decades of leading FKO. She now serves as Strategic Advisor, continuing to support the organization’s mission, staff, and advocacy efforts on behalf of children and families. Keegan co-founded FKO with her sister, Connie Grayson, in 1984 after recognizing the need for safe, nurturing spaces where children could learn, grow, and build meaningful relationships during the out-of-school time (OST) hours. What started as a small program serving just five children in the basement of an American Legion has grown into a thriving organization reaching more than 1,800 children each year across 18 school- and community-based locations in Chelsea, Everett, Peabody, Revere and Winthrop.

Keegan’s legacy extends far beyond the growth of FKO, shaping the broader OST field through decades of advocacy, innovation, and leadership. She has worked alongside state legislators, agencies, community leaders, and fellow advocates to shape policy, secure resources, and elevate OST learning and care as an essential part of child development and family well-being. Her work has helped advance initiatives focused on access, inclusion, and workforce development, including FKO’s Count Me In! Inclusion initiative and the Commonwealth’s first registered apprenticeship for OST educators. Through these efforts, Keegan has helped strengthen the field and expand opportunities for children, families, and the professionals who support them across Massachusetts.

“When we began, we believed that every child deserved a safe and nurturing place where they could discover their passions, feel seen, valued, and find their voice,” Keegan shared. “What has grown from that simple vision has been one of the greatest joys of my life.”

Throughout her time at FKO, Keegan helped build an organization centered on supporting children, strengthening families, and creating opportunities for young people to learn and thrive. She credits the dedication of FKO’s staff, families, community partners, and supporters as essential to the organization’s growth and impact.

Following Keegan’s transition, the FKO Board of Directors elected Briana Flannery as Executive Director. Flannery brings more than 20 years of experience within FKO, having served in a variety of leadership roles throughout the organization. She is a graduate of Bentley University and earned a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Wheelock College.

Keegan has expressed strong confidence in Flannery’s leadership, noting both her professional expertise and her longstanding connection to FKO. As Keegan’s daughter, Flannery has grown up alongside the organization, reflecting the deeply rooted family and community values that have shaped FKO since its founding.

FKO looks forward to honoring Deborah Keegan at the Helping Families Gala, where the annual scholarship fundraiser will provide financial assistance to families who may otherwise be unable to afford high-quality out-of-school-time programming. Since its inception in 2008, the gala has provided scholarships for hundreds of families, helping children participate in FKO programs throughout the communities served.

This year’s gala will bring together FKO supporters, community members, and partners for an evening featuring dinner and drinks, raffles, a silent auction, and a live auction. Guests will also enjoy a special performance by FKO children and interactive play stations designed to help adults reconnect with the joy, creativity, and curiosity of childhood while experiencing a glimpse into the types of activities and experiences children enjoy at FKO every day.

Community members and local businesses are invited to attend the Helping Families Gala, become sponsors, or make a donation in support of Helping Families scholarships. For sponsorship opportunities, ticket information, or to make a donation, please visit https://givebutter.com/FKO-Gala or contact Nicole Preston, Director of Development, at 617-201-4672 or [email protected].

For Kids Only Afterschool is a nonprofit organization providing licensed before school, afterschool, summer, and school vacation programming for more than 1,800 children each year in Chelsea, Everett, Peabody, Revere, and Winthrop. FKO creates safe and supportive environments where children build relationships, strengthen social-emotional skills, and discover new interests while supporting the needs of working families.