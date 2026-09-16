Neighbors, for the second year in a row, Runway 9-27 repairs completed by MassPort at Logan International Airport have diverted additional flights to Runway 22L for 75 days. The flight path for Runway 22L runs directly over the Point of Pines, Revere Beach Boulevard, and Beachmont. Since this change began, we have received an influx of calls regarding the adverse effects of increased air traffic over our city.

MassPort and Logan International Airport have been extremely commercially successful and, as such, have continued to increase air traffic, expand the footprint of the airport, and further impact our community. Unfortunately, because the City of Revere has been discounted by MassPort for decades, we do not receive fair treatment comparable to other communities similarly and adversely impacted by the operations of Logan International Airport, such as Winthrop, Chelsea, and East Boston, Massachusetts. We do not wish to stand in the way of the safety and success of Logan International Airport, but, their flourishment cannot be built unfairly on the backs of their neighbors in Revere.

We share with you the same frustrations about the ongoing impacts of MassPort’s operations and, though the concerns we have voiced have gone unanswered, we will not be ignored. We want to empower you to express your concerns to MassPort directly so that they are documented and addressed.

To reach MassPort directly, please visit the link below, create an account, and submit a complaint. You may select a category for your complaint, including over use of runway, air pollution, too much noise, aircraft too low, and more. If you would like follow-up, you may also select that option.

https://www.massport.com/environment/noise-abatement/logan-airport/complaints

If you are unable to use the computer or create an account, you may call MassPort’s complaint line at 617-561-3333 from 6:00am – 6:00pm on business days. Calls during off-hours, weekends, and holidays will go to MassPort’s automated message line.

In addition, you are still welcome to submit your complaints to [email protected], or by dialing 311. Please include your full name, address, email, and phone number so we can submit a complaint on your behalf.

To learn more about the Runway 9-27 repairs project, and how it impacts your neighborhood, you may visit the link below:

https://www.massport.com/media/newsroom/massport-begin-phase-2-runway-safety-work-boston-logan

By sharing our feedback and creating one collective voice together, we aim to develop a more cohesive relationship, where respect is mutual, and where Revere is not discounted. So, fellow residents, I am putting in a call to action: Let’s make our collective voices heard.

Revere Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr.