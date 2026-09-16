City seeks public input for local cable television future

The City of Revere will conduct a pair of Focus Group meetings on Tuesday, September 29 and Wednesday, September 30, 2026 to explore and discuss the future of cable service, RevereTV, community media, and technology.

These Focus Groups are part of the City of Revere’s cable franchise renewal process with local cable providers Comcast and RCN. The Focus Groups give community members a chance to learn about franchise renewal and share their opinions on future cable and community media services that could be available to our community through the Comcast and RCN cable systems.

Once every 10 years, local governments renegotiate Cable TV franchise agreements. Given the changes in technology and media over the past 10 years, the process of granting new franchises to Comcast and RCN warrants serious consideration and meaningful public input.

The cable franchise renewal process examines the past performance of Comcast and RCN, as well as future services that citizens, schools, community groups, businesses, and local government would like to include in a new cable franchise agreement.

Public input is invaluable in assisting the City during the negotiation process. Focus groups provide a chance for the community to learn about franchise renewal and provide their opinions regarding future services that could be available through the Comcast and RCN cable systems that serve Revere.

This is an opportunity for residents to provide ideas through brainstorming with Revere’s representatives in the negotiation process.

The Focus Groups will be conducted by The Buske Group, a consulting firm assisting the City and RevereTV during the cable franchise renewal process. In addition to the focus groups, residents will be able to provide feedback through an online survey in the coming months.

The public is welcome to select a Focus Group that is most convenient.

Focus Groups are scheduled for:

• Tuesday, September 29, 2:00pm – 3:30pm at the Revere City Hall City Council Chamber, 281 Broadway.

• Wednesday, September 30, 6:00pm – 7:30 p.m. at the Revere History Museum/Historical Society, 108 Beach Street.

To sign up for one of the groups, please RevereTV Executive Director Bob Dunbar via email at robert.dunbar@reveretv or calling him at (781) 426-9498.