Atoui powers Revere’s 14-6 upset in season opener

With Revere trailing 6-0 in the second quarter and Quincy threatening inside the Revere 5-yard line, coach Lou Cicatelli knew he needed someone to step up and make a key defensive play.

Reda Atoui responded with back-to-back gems that completely turned the momentum and the game toward the host Patriots. Atoui burst through the line to tackle the ballcarrier behind the line of scrimmage on Play 1. Next came an Atoui interception at the goal line and a 50-yard return to midfield.

Atoui would proceed to score both Revere touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters (both followed by Emmanuel Lopera PATs) as Revere defeated Quincy, 14-6, on Opening Night at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

Atoui’s 155 yards rushing, two touchdowns, and huge interception earned him Boston Globe “Player of the Week” honors.

From a goal-line interception on one end to a TD run on the other, RHS Junior running back Reda Atoui adds 6 points to the Patriot scoreboard.

“It’s a big upset and it’s nice to be 1-0,” said Cicatelli. “The defense played great football, and hat’s off to coach [Dan] Connors, who called an excellent game. There’s no question that Reda’s interception was the turning point in the game.”

Cicatelli said the offensive line was outstanding in the game.

“Our center, Bryan Maia, Silvio Neto, Nico Cespedes, Cesar Herrera, Yahir Chocoj, and Mikhail Pyram were awesome,” said Cicatelli.

On defense, Cicatelli gave high marks to Cespedes, sophomore linebacker Elizah Kearns, and of course, Atoui.

Revere (1-0) plays Beverly (0-1) Saturday at 11 a.m. at Hurd Stadium.