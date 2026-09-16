AHTF sets November 4 for opening of applications for mortgage buy-down program

The Board of Trustees of the City of Revere’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund (AHTF) held a brief (26 minutes) but highly-productive session at its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday evening, September 9, in the City Council Chamber. On hand for the session were chair Joseph Gravellese, Treasurer Anayo Osueke, and fellow board members Laila Pietri, Dean Harris, Martt Wolfer, Deb Frank, and Judy Gosselin.

Gravellese opened the meeting by announcing that an affordable housing unit in the city will be coming up for sale. He noted that the unit will be marketed directly to Revere residents, including those who have participated in prior housing lotteries and who have demonstrated that they are income-qualified. The members voted to move forward with this process, which will be administered by the city.

Gravellese next informed the members that the launch date for the affordable-housing buy-down program has been set for Wednesday, November 4, when applications will be made available to the public.

Income-qualified buyers will be eligible for between $75,000-$200,000 of assistance. The board has been reaching out to realtors and banks regarding the marketing of the program.

Harris noted the high range of income limits (from $137,000 up to $205,000 for a family of four) that qualify for the program. “This is significant household income. About half the people in this city would qualify for this program,” Harris said.

“This creates options for middle-class and working-class folk to qualify,” added Gravellese.

Gravellese next announced that applications for the second round of the Senior Citizens Home Repair program, which proved to be a great success this past year, became available this past Tuesday (September 15). The on-line link is now open and a printable version can be obtained at City Hall as well as at the Senior Center.

Applicants must be over the age of 60, must own and occupy their home as a year-round resident, and must meet income guidelines (up to $108,000 for a household of two). The program provides up to $6000 in assistance for repairs that encompass safety and accessibility. The goal of the program is to provide funds that will allow Revere’s senior citizens to age-in-place in their homes.

“This has been a popular program and we expect the funds to go quickly,” Gravallese said, who noted that $85,000 is available in this round of funding. “We encourage folks to get their applications in.”

Regarding other programs that have been underway under the purview of the AHTF, Gravellese told the board that two applications for the down-payment assistance program have been approved, as well as three applications for the Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) loan program.

Gravellese concluded the session by noting that a public meeting will be held tonight (Wednesday) to gather input from the community regarding the city’s application to the state for the proposed Smart Growth district for the redevelopment of the Revere Housing Authority property at Constitution Ave. and Cooledge St.

The property ultimately would have to be rezoned to allow for high-density housing in order to add affordable housing, senior housing, and a park.

“We’re really excited about the master plan,” said Harris, who is the Executive Director of the Revere Housing Authority. “This will be a unique repurposing of housing in our state that will allow the housing authority to significantly increase the amount of affordable housing units in the city.”