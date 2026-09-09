Raise the Roof recognizes Metro Credit Union this year

This year at Raise the Roof, TND is recognizing a Chelsea institution celebrating an incredible milestone.

Metro Credit Union

2026 Community Partner Honoree

Metro Credit Union is celebrating 100 years this year, with its roots and headquarters right here in Chelsea.

On September 17, 6-9 p.m., we’ll come together on the Chelsea waterfront to recognize Metro and celebrate the community partners who help make TND’s work possible.

Join us for Raise the Roof and help us celebrate Metro Credit Union at 99 Marginal Street Chelsea.

Partner with TND as a Raise the Roof sponsor and help create more opportunities for individuals and families across Chelsea, Revere, Everett, and beyond. Sponsors receive recognition before and during the event while supporting affordable homes, financial well-being, and community development.

Raise the Roof is grateful to the community leaders and partners whose time and generosity are helping make this year’s event possible.