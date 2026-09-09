Police department to more closely audit Flock system following suspension

The Revere Police Department stated it will more closely monitor the city’s Flock camera system in the wake of an officer suspension earlier this year.

A Revere police officer was suspended for three days without pay earlier this year for using the city’s Flock camera network to track a former girlfriend.

Officer Michael Tiso was suspended earlier this year and has since returned to duty on the force. The suspension and investigation into Tiso’s use of the Flock license plate reader technology was first reported by WCVB Channel 5 news.

A complaint was filed by Tiso’s former girlfriend, Marissa Todisco, at the end of 2025. An investigation showed that Tiso used Flock cameras to search for license plates related to Todisco or her family more than a dozen times in the summer of 2025.

In two reviews of the incidents, Tiso claimed that Todisco was threatening his family, according to the WCVB report.

Tiso’s suspension was reported to the Massachusetts POST Commission, which tracks police certification, training, and discipline. According to the POST commission, Tiso faced two suspensions in 2020, one for failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure, and one that was listed other/conduct unbecoming.

In a statement, Revere Police officials said they have issued a use policy to govern the license plate reader system. The department also launched and implemented a new audit tool that will monitor how the system is being used and will identify unusual or suspicious search patterns.