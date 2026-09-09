Orange Line will be suspended between Forest Hills and Back Bay for five days, Sept. 10 – 14

The MBTA is reminding riders that Orange Line service will be suspended between Forest Hills and Back Bay for five consecutive days, September 10 – 14.

More about the Work:

During this service suspension, the MBTA will continue to advance the Ruggles Station Improvements Project. Serving riders on the Orange Line, Commuter Rail, and several key bus routes, Ruggles is one of the most used stations in the network, and the MBTA has spent the last few years making improvements to provide riders with a better travel experience. During this service change, crews will make concrete repairs at platforms, along stair walls, and at the Ruggles Street Bridge.

The MBTA will also maximize the unencumbered access to the Orange Line track area by accomplishing many other piggybacking projects. This work includes the following:

As part of the Jackson Square Station Accessibility Improvements project, crews will upgrade the station platform, perform electrical work in the track area, work on the platform ceiling, and perform expansion joint repairs in the track area.

Critical Orange Line signal modernization will continue to take place between Forest Hills and Roxbury Crossing.

Crews will make repairs to the staircase at the north end of Green Street.

The MBTA’s Maintenance of Way team will perform spot tamping as needed within the Forest Hills yard facility.

Alternate Travel Options:

Riders can find complete information at MBTA.com/OrangeLine. More information on these service changes and alternate travel options is below:

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make stops between Back Bay and Forest Hills.

Riders are encouraged to consider the Commuter Rail for fare-free service between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, and South Station. The trip between Forest Hills and Back Bay on the Commuter Rail is approximately 10 minutes.

Riders using shuttles bus service should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider travelling to Downtown Crossing from Forest Hills should budget at least an additional 30 minutes of travel in addition to their regular commute.

All shuttle buses are accessible to riders with disabilities. However, some buses used during weekday periods will be lift-equipped, coach-style buses. All shuttle buses operating on weekends will be ramp-equipped, low-floor buses.

More information is also available through in-station signage and public announcements. Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes. Riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts or to follow the MBTA on X @MBTA for up-to-date service information.

Significance of Multi-Day Outages:

The MBTA is reminding riders that service outages such as these are a critical and necessary part of maintaining the infrastructure improvements that took place as part of the 2024 Track Improvement Program while also making further system upgrades and modernizing the MBTA’s infrastructure. This work cannot be performed during the overnight hours when the MBTA does not operate, and would be extremely inefficient and costly if planned during single weekend outages.

Closing a section of the transit system for multiple days is the most efficient way to perform the MBTA’s routine maintenance, revitalization efforts, inspections, and upgrade work, and combines the efforts of multiple contractors and the MBTA workforce around the clock 24/7 to maximize productivity. This work is necessary and continuous to maintain the reliable service riders count on.

For more information, please visit MBTA.com/OrangeLine or connect with the T on X @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) opened America’s first subway tunnel in 1897, pioneering public transportation in the United States. Today, the MBTA is one of the largest public transit systems in the country, operating an extensive network of subway, bus, Commuter Rail, ferry, and paratransit services across 176 cities and towns. The MBTA is undergoing a transformative period, focusing on cultivating a culture of safety and excellence, modernizing infrastructure, and improving reliability and accessibility. Current priorities include accelerating critical infrastructure repairs, expanding accessibility, and reducing emissions. The MBTA is committed to providing dependable, frequent, and accessible service that riders can rely on while supporting the region’s economic vitality. Through initiatives like the unprecedented Track Improvement Program, the Better Bus Program, and the Rail Modernization Plan, the MBTA aims to connect communities and improve riders’ daily experiences and trips. For questions or assistance, riders are encouraged to contact the MBTA Customer Center at 617-222-3200. Members of the press are encouraged to contact [email protected]. For the latest updates on MBTA services, projects, and initiatives, visit MBTA.com or follow @MBTA on social media.