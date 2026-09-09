The historic Little League ballpark formerly nicknamed “Little Fenway” is back.

Mayor Patrick Keefe will officially host the grand opening of McMackin Field on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at the park located at 205 Winthrop Avenue.

Thanks to Keefe’s persistent advocacy of the initiative, Revere baseball, softball, and soccer players will have a brand-new field to treasure and call their own.

The field was the home of Revere Little League for many years with such All-Stars as Steve DiCarlo, Steve Cushing, Vin Martelli, Mike Spinelli, David Lightbody, Steve Bagnera, and Thomas DiGregorio competing in the youth organization before entering the Revere High School baseball program.

Boston Red Sox star Tony Conigliaro played at McMackin as a member of the East Boston Little League All-Star team as did other top players from local communities during the District 10 and District 16 Little League All-Star Tournament. Peter DiCarlo, uncle of Steve DiCarlo, was a highly respected coach in the RLL organization for many years.

Revere Journal reporter Cary Shuman was an All-Star shortstop for a Chelsea Nationals team that defeated Revere East, 7-3, in the District 10 championship game at McMackin Field.

Keefe, a former Everett youth baseball All-Star, Newbury College baseball player, coach in the Cal Ripken Baseball League [at Griswold Park], RYBS baseball director, and former Revere Pop Warner president, said he was excited about the grand opening of the historic park.

“The restoration and rededication of the field is a sign of our administration’s ongoing efforts to preserve our history while investing in our future as a city,” said Keefe. “Old parks become new. Shuttered schools are turned into new educational space and renewed public safety buildings.

“McMackin Field is a symbol of that commitment to our roots and those who laid the foundation we stand firmly on today,” added Keefe. “Staff Sgt. Charles McMackin deserves that. Guy Meli and Vincent Martelli deserve that, and every kid who played there since 1951 does, too. I couldn’t be prouder to be your mayor.”

To Keefe’s everlasting credit, many are calling Saturday’s park opening one of the greatest moments in the history of Revere youth sports, a development that could set the foundation for the resurgence of the Revere High School baseball program.