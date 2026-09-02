Project Bread taps in-house storyteller Nora Jerrett to help lead its communications strategy

Medford resident Nora Jerrett, who has spent more than three years shaping Project Bread’s storytelling and the East Boston-based food security nonprofit’s annual The Walk for Hunger campaign, has been promoted to Assistant Director of Communications at the leading statewide food security organization.

In her new role, Jerrett will help oversee public relations strategy across Project Bread’s policy and advocacy work, federal nutrition programs and direct service programs, including major campaigns such as The Walk for Hunger and Summer Eats. She will also help manage media relations, develop press materials, and serve as a spokesperson for the organization.

Jerrett’s connection to Project Bread’s mission traces back to 2020, when a study abroad internship in Sydney was cut short by the pandemic and she spent that summer supporting seniors with daily needs, including grocery shopping, for a home health care company in Wakefield. Through that work, she saw firsthand how EBT benefits could fall short while clients waited for other assistance to arrive, an experience that later drew her to Project Bread.

“Over the past three years at Project Bread, and as our federal government has made it increasingly harder for my neighbors to keep food on the table, I’ve heard countless firsthand stories of how food insecurity holds families back,” says Jerrett. “But I’ve also seen the incredible things that happen when we share these stories, engage our community of partners and supporters, and use our voices to speak out against the systems that allow hunger to thrive. In this new role, I am excited and honored to uplift these stories, reduce the stigma around asking for or offering help, and continue working toward a Massachusetts where everyone has the food they need to thrive.”

In her time at Project Bread, Jerrett has shown her passion and enthusiasm for the mission through her creative content campaigns, including her work to recruit and support thousands of participants for The Walk for Hunger. Jerret’s emails, blogs, and social media posts have helped connect tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents to Project Bread’s FoodSource Hotline and other resources. Her innovative ideas and creative problem solving have supported Project Bread’s internal and external events and programs, securing her as the heart of the organization.

Jerrett’s joyful spirit and positive attitude resonates through her work, uplifting colleagues and community partners during difficult times. Beyond her efforts to uphold and expand Project Bread’s brand strategy, she consistently raises her hand to support others, whether it’s doing TV and radio interviews, pitching social media ideas, and even leading the group stretch at The Walk for Hunger.

“Nora has spent the last three years translating our policy work and Walk for Hunger campaigns into stories that move people to act, and that instinct for what makes an issue resonate is exactly what our communications strategy needs right now,” says Erin McAleer, Project Bread CEO. “As federal cuts put more pressure on families across Massachusetts, we need someone who can help the public understand what’s at stake and what Project Bread is doing about it. Nora has already proven she can do that.”

Prior to joining Project Bread as Copywriter & Content Manager in April 2023, Jerrett worked as a junior copywriter at the Boston advertising agency Connelly Partners, where she developed creative campaigns for clients across industries. She holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations, advertising and applied communication from Boston University’s College of Communication.

People experiencing food insecurity should call Project Bread’s FoodSource Hotline (1-800-645-8333), which provides confidential, free assistance getting connected to a variety of food resources in 180 languages and for the hearing impaired. Counselors can pre-screen families and help them to apply for SNAP. Learn more at www.projectbread.org/get-help.

About Project Bread

Project Bread connects people and communities in Massachusetts to reliable sources of food while advocating for policies that make food more accessible so that no one goes hungry. Summer Eats is one of the many nutrition programs they support. Any resident of Massachusetts struggling to afford food or worrying they might run out before they have money to buy more can call Project Bread’s FoodSource Hotline for help in 180+ languages (1-800-645-8333) or send a confidential chat on www.gettingsnap.com for compassionate, personalized assistance. Counselors are available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is also a dedicated line available to those who are hearing impaired. For more information, visit: www.projectbread.org.