News Briefs 9-2-26

City of Revere Department of Public Health Launches Home Medical Equipment Loan Program

The City of Revere, Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr., and the Department of Public Health launched the new Home Medical Equipment Loan Program on Tuesday, September 1, 2026. The program, which was initiated by Councillor-at-Large Bob Haas III, will provide free medical equipment loans to Revere residents, with the intent of easing the cost-burden on families.

The program will provide basic home medical equipment necessities for free to residents on a case-by-case basis. Available equipment includes canes, walkers, wheelchairs, and more.

The City of Revere will be accepting donations of new or gently-used home medical equipment, only after an initial screening call with the Department of Public Health at 781-485-8486. Please do not drop-off medical equipment at public buildings without talking with the Department of Public Health first as there is limited storage for these items.

If you are looking for specific equipment for yourself or a loved one to use, please call the Department of Public Health at 781-485-8486 to check availability. Items must be picked up from Revere City Hall.

Summer Shack Offering Guests Complimentary 1lb Birthday Lobsters on their Birthday

Summer Shack’s special birthday gift is back by popular demand and better than before. Last year, The Summer Shack offered guests with September birthdays a complimentary one pound lobster with the proof of a valid ID on their birthday. This year, the Summer Shack team is offering this unique birthday treat year-round, not just limited to September! On the guests’ actual birthday, they can swap out the usual birthday cake for something even cooler—a complimentary 1lb birthday lobster. This special offer is available on the day of your birthday with proof of ID!

Guests of any age are encouraged to make a reservation early, as spots are expected to fill up quickly, ensuring no one misses out on their special day. This offer is valid for dine-in only, and gratuity is not included. No purchase is necessary for this special treat. For more information and to make a reservation, please visit summershackrestaurant.com/.

With locations in Alewife, Cambridge and Mohegan Sun, Summer Shack is a quintessential New England institution serving up a delicious take on a traditional New England Clam Shack that is not to be missed! Celebrating 25 years, Summer Shack pays tribute to tradition while adding energetic city flare. The raw bar case holds 2,000 pieces of fresh shellfish and our legendary oyster shucker has won countless shucking competitions in and around the city. With the ability to accommodate parties of all sizes, Summer Shack is the perfect place for your guests to feel like it’s always Summer! For reservations or more information, please visit www.summershackrestaurant.com