Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll Visits the Rosetti Cowan Senior Center

Last Monday morning Lieutenant Governor Driscoll arrived at the Rosetti Cowan Senior Center in Revere. Greeted by a host of Revere’s elected officials, including Mayor Patrick Keefe, State Representative Jeff Turco and Jessica Giannino, and Director of elder Services Debbie Peczka DiGiulio.

Lt. Kim Driscoll met with local seniors, and spent time listening to their issues, and concerns, adding her points to the conversation, supporting a positive outlook and possible solutions to be discussed in the future.