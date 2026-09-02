Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll Visits the Rosetti Cowan Senior Center
Last Monday morning Lieutenant Governor Driscoll arrived at the Rosetti Cowan Senior Center in Revere. Greeted by a host of Revere’s elected officials, including Mayor Patrick Keefe, State Representative Jeff Turco and Jessica Giannino, and Director of elder Services Debbie Peczka DiGiulio.
Lt. Kim Driscoll met with local seniors, and spent time listening to their issues, and concerns, adding her points to the conversation, supporting a positive outlook and possible solutions to be discussed in the future.
Mayor Patrick Keefe with Revere Fire Chief James Cullen and Dep. Chief Michael DiCarlo.
Revere Deputy Fire Chief Mike DiCarlo has a discussion with some of Revere’s seniors last Monday morning.
Director of Revere’s Elder Affairs, Debbie Peczka DiGiulio with State Representatives, Jessica Giannino and Jeffery Rosario Turco.
Awaiting the arrival of Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll at the Rosetti Cowan Senior Center, Mayor Patrick Keefe, Councillor Ira Novoselsky, Director Debbie Peczka DiGiulio, State Representatives Jessica Giannino, jeff Turco, Council Vice President Angela Guarino Sawaya, and Director of Inspectional Services Michael Wells.
Representing the Revere Chapter of the Massachusetts Senior Action Council Eleanor Vieira brings a list of senior concerns to Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll last Monday morning at her visit to the Rosetti Cowan Center, while Mayor Patrick Keefe looks over the list as well.
Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll (5th from the left) is welcomed by a large group of Revere and State officials, from left. School Committee member Rafael Feliciano, Councillor Ira Novoselsky, State Representative Jeff Turco, Lt. Governor Driscoll, Council Vice President Angela Guarino Sawaya, Deputy Fire Chief Michael DiCarlo, Revere Fire Chief James Cullen, Director Michael Wells, Director of Elder Services Debbie Peczka DiGiulio, and Director Lauren Buck.
Making the rounds, Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll and Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe visited each table at the Rosetti Cowan Senior Center last Monday morning.