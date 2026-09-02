Enjoy the great weather on Labor Day weekend

With the weatherman predicting a great Labor Day weekend from Friday through Monday, we hope that all of our readers will have a chance to make the most of the final weekend of the summer season.

The Summer of ‘26 overall has been just the way we like it — hot and humid — with just enough rainfall (until recently) that our gardens did very well. This has been a banner year for vegetables and flowers of all types — we have had more tomatoes than we know what to do with, as well as lots of basil and cucumbers.

Our petunias, marigolds, sunflowers, and other annuals burst into a riotous display of color all summer-long, and both ours and our neighbors’ hydrangeas gave us blooms that were profuse and stunning.

This summer also has been an unusually calm one. We belong to a rowing club on the South Shore that ventures a couple of miles out into the ocean beyond Minot’s Light (our readers who are boaters no doubt are familiar with it, as are those who have taken the ferry to Provincetown, which passes close to it) and we experienced many “flat water” days for our early morning rows.

But the summer also has been great for sailors. The winds usually picked up in the late afternoons, just in time for the evening races hosted by the area yacht clubs.

The weekends were generally sunny, providing us with plenty of perfect summer days that created memories that will last a lifetime for our friends, families, and ourselves. The promise of a dry and sunny Labor Day weekend gives us one final opportunity to enjoy a last taste of summer.

However, as always, we urge our readers to do so safely, not only for ourselves, but also for our family members, friends, and loved ones, whether we are on land or on the water.

None of us wants to be a tragic statistic, and that means making sure that both we and those around us do not overindulge in alcohol. Yes, accidents do happen even under the best of circumstances, but generally speaking, no one ever becomes a victim if they are sober. It’s when “a couple of beers” become four or more that the chances for a tragedy increase exponentially, whether behind the wheel of a car, at the helm of a boat, or riding a bicycle.

We wish all of our readers a happy — and safe — Labor Day weekend.