Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro holds campaign reception at Margarita's

Ward 3 Councilor Anthony Cogliandro had prepared to deliver a pre-written speech at his well-attended campaign reception Sunday at Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant, but the remarks by Councilor-at-Large Joanne McKenna and State Rep. Jeff Turco were so overwhelming in the praise, Cogliandro, he ditched his prepared text.

McKenna called Cogliandro “my pillar, my right-hand person” on the Council.

Councillor-at-Large Joanne McKenna delivers remarks at the campaign reception for Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro.

“He’s advocated and gone above and beyond for me,” said Cogliandro. “I’m so happy to see this room filled with wonderful people because he deserves it. He deserves to be honored, because he’s just a wonderful guy. He’s great for Revere.”

Turco was profuse in his praise for Cogliandro, lauding him as “an independent voice,” and for his integrity in his service to Revere. He also commended Cogliandro for his defense of McKenna when she was subjected to criticism.

“When I think of the word ‘integrity,’ I think of my friend, Anthony,” said Turco. “He always put the people of Revere first.”

“When Joanne McKenna was attacked publicly at a City Council meeting for her vote against a new high school initially, there was one man on that City Council that stood up and said, ‘This is not right.’

But Anthony called it out what it was. He demonstrated integrity, he demonstrated leadership, and he demonstrated character. I have so much respect for you, Anthony,” said Turco. “That’s the type of leaders that we need in Revere. That’s why your colleagues have elected you council president in the past. You’re a true leader, and true friend, and Revere is blessed and fortunate to have Anthony on the City Council.”

Said a visibly humbled Cogliandro in his brief remarks, “What am I supposed to say now?”

Front row, from left, School Committeeman John Kingston, Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio, Councilor-at-Large Marc Silvestri, Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro, Councillor-at-Large Joanne McKenna, Sen. Lydia Edwards, and Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya. Back row, from left, are Ward 1 Councillor James Mercurio, Rep. Jeff Turco, and School Committeeman Stephen Damiano Jr.

Cogliandro, an international Kenpo Karate champion and world gold medalist who co-owns Revere Karate Academy, added, “Thank you all for being here. I love my job and I love whom I work with on the Council. I want to say thank you to my colleagues for their support and being here today.”