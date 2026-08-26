Rossetti Cowan Senior Center hosts Summer Spritz

Friends gathered at Saint Anthony of Padua Parish hall for the Rosetti-Cowan Senior Center’s “Summer Spritz” citrus-themed party on August 19. Members enjoyed lunch catered by DeMaino’s Restaurant and danced to disco music provided by DJ Stevie Ray.

Margie Baldwin, Kathy Smith, Millie Schettino, Phyllis Prizio, Liz Haley, Lois D'Ambrosio, and Lisa Miliozzi

Councilor Paul Argenzio, School Committeeman Anthony Caggiano, Representative Jeff Turco, Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Councilor Ira Novoselsky, and Councilor Tony Zambuto

Maria Margaca, Laurie Cotto, Joanne King, Roy Zarbano, and Carmine Chiuccariello

Mayor Patrick Keefe with Geri Ginsberg, Claire Marrone, and Rita Russo

Jimmy and Donna DePaulo

Janet Marchillo and Richard Carbone

Joanne Monteforte and Ann Marie Droukis

Suffolk Country Sherrif's Department Officer Cadet Raphael serving a salad to Joseph Cole

Nancy Monkiewicz, Chickie Colella, Karen Knapp, Eleanor Vieira, Sandi Lozier, Denise Rampelberg, and Tina Notaro

Marianne Iantosco, Marianne Campangnara, Irene Lanza, Cathy C., Ann Gorrell, and Susan Foti

Seniors dancing to the "Macarena"

Ladies dancing to "Rockin' Robin"