Rossetti Cowan Senior Center hosts Summer Spritz
Friends gathered at Saint Anthony of Padua Parish hall for the Rosetti-Cowan Senior Center’s “Summer Spritz” citrus-themed party on August 19. Members enjoyed lunch catered by DeMaino’s Restaurant and danced to disco music provided by DJ Stevie Ray.
Margie Baldwin, Kathy Smith, Millie Schettino, Phyllis Prizio, Liz Haley, Lois D'Ambrosio, and Lisa Miliozzi
Councilor Paul Argenzio, School Committeeman Anthony Caggiano, Representative Jeff Turco, Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Councilor Ira Novoselsky, and Councilor Tony Zambuto
Maria Margaca, Laurie Cotto, Joanne King, Roy Zarbano, and Carmine Chiuccariello
Mayor Patrick Keefe with Geri Ginsberg, Claire Marrone, and Rita Russo
Jimmy and Donna DePaulo
Janet Marchillo and Richard Carbone
Joanne Monteforte and Ann Marie Droukis
Suffolk Country Sherrif's Department Officer Cadet Raphael serving a salad to Joseph Cole
Nancy Monkiewicz, Chickie Colella, Karen Knapp, Eleanor Vieira, Sandi Lozier, Denise Rampelberg, and Tina Notaro
Marianne Iantosco, Marianne Campangnara, Irene Lanza, Cathy C., Ann Gorrell, and Susan Foti
Seniors dancing to the "Macarena"
Ladies dancing to "Rockin' Robin"
Friends dancing to "I Will Survive"