News Briefs 8-26-26

2026 Revere Senior Citizen Home Repairs Program Application Opens Tuesday, September 15

The application for the City of Revere’s 2026 Senior Citizen Home Repairs Program will be live on the City of Revere’s website, revere.org, starting Tuesday, September 15th, at 8:15 AM.

Applications can also be printed and submitted in-person at the Department of Planning and Community Development, Mezzanine Level, Revere City Hall. Print versions of the application will be available at the office as well. A read-only version of the application will be posted this week on revere.org, but will not be submittable until September 8.

“Last year, this program was able to help 13 Revere seniors make critical upgrades to their homes to allow them to age in place,” said Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. “This year, we’re expanding the program to support more seniors and continue to make these key investments. We appreciate the support and partnership of the Revere City Council and the Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board in making this happen.”

Through this program, the City of Revere is offering a limited number of grants of up to $6,000 to assist eligible senior homeowners with necessary home repairs and accessibility improvements. This program is being funded and administered by the City of Revere’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

A total of $85,000 will be awarded, available on a first-come, first-served basis, to the first completed and approved applications that have submitted all required documentation.

Eligible projects may include, but are not limited to:

– Installation of grab bars or handrails

– Installation of stair lifts or ramps

– Walk-in shower conversions

– Replace doorknobs with lever-style door handles

– Replace toilet with comfort-height toilet

– Other accessibility upgrades to showers/ toilets

– Critical roof repairs

– Installation/repair of air conditioning or other HVAC

– Heating or plumbing system repairs

– Electrical upgrades for safety

Applicants must submit income and residency information along with a quote/contractor’s estimate both describing the work and its cost. The estimate will be reviewed by the City of Revere for feasibility, alignment with program guidelines, and proper licensure of the contractor. Applicants will receive confirmation their application has been received within 1 business day of submission, but processing time may vary to completely process an application.

Eligible applicants must be age 60 or greater; own and occupy their home in Revere; be year-round residents; and have income at or below 80% of area median income.

An information session about the program will be held at the Revere Senior Center on Wednesday, September 2 at 2:00 PM. Staff will be on hand to discuss the program and answer questions about the application process.

With questions about the program, you may contact the Department of Planning and Community Development, Joe Gravellese, 781-286-8181; [email protected].

City to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Central American Independence Day

The City of Revere, alongside Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. and the Department of Engagement, Inclusion, and Culture, invites the community to a special gathering to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and Central American Independence Day.

The celebration is scheduled for September 16, running from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.. It will be hosted at the American Legion, located at 249 Broadway in Revere.

This community event is supported by local organizations and businesses, featuring participation from El Concilio Latino de Massachusetts, Inc., Lupita’s Restaurant, and Las Parceritas.

• Weather Policy: The event will take place rain or shine. In the case of rain, the celebration will be moved indoors.

Community members are encouraged to come out and join the festivities!

Health Officials Announce Season’s First EEE-Positive Mosquito Samples

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) today announced that Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Massachusetts for the first time this year. The presence of EEE was confirmed in mosquito samples collected on August 17 in the town of Kingston in Plymouth County. No human or animal cases of EEE have been detected so far this year.

Today’s finding increases the risk level of EEE to moderate in the communities of Carver, Halifax, Kingston, and Plympton.

“The last EEE outbreak in Massachusetts occurred in 2024 and, since then, there have been no human cases of EEE reported in the state,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. “Today’s finding alerts us to the presence of EEE in Massachusetts this year. While this is late in the season for the first detection of EEE in mosquitoes, when combined with all the evidence of West Nile virus in mosquitoes in Massachusetts, we are asking everyone in Massachusetts to take the necessary precautions to prevent mosquito bites. The Department of Public Health recommends that people use mosquito repellent when they are spending time outdoors so they can enjoy the rest of the summer and decrease their risk of being bitten.”

EEE is a rare but serious and potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages. EEE is generally spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. There were 12 human cases of EEE in Massachusetts in 2019 with six deaths; in 2020, there were five human cases and one death. In 2024, there were four human cases with one death. There were no human cases of EEE in Massachusetts in 2021, 2022, 2023, or 2025.

“EEE activity in Massachusetts tends to occur in outbreak cycles,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine M. Brown. “When EEE is found in mosquitoes later in the season like this, there is less opportunity for the risk to increase to very high levels. But anytime EEE virus is in mosquitoes, it can be spread to people. We rely on our mosquito surveillance program to monitor for the presence of virus to let people know when and where the risk is occurring so they can take steps to protect themselves.”