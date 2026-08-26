Flock Concerns Continue

Dear Editor,

As a follow-up to my previous letter regarding the intrusive Flock license plate readers currently operating in Revere, I have an important update. While the police chief was unable to attend Monday’s City Council meeting as initially planned, I have been assured she will definitely be at the next meeting on Monday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. to answer questions about the cameras.

It is crucial that residents attend and make their voices heard, especially in light of new developments regarding Flock cameras across the state. Recently, we’ve seen alarming incidents of Massachusetts police officers misusing these exact systems for personal reasons.

These in-state abuses prove that this technology presents a massive risk to our privacy. There are simply not enough guardrails in place to prevent the system from being abused to track our daily movements.

Please join us at the City Council meeting on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. for answers, accountability, and to protect our community.

Kane DiMasso-Scott