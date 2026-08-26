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Bocce on the Beach to support the Rumney Marsh Burial Ground

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After a 2 year lay-off, bocce on the beach sponsored by the Rumney Marsh Burial Ground Committee was back. It was a little overcast on Revere Beach, but perfect for the event, keeping the players comfortable while on the sands of Historic Revere Beach.

Thanks to the help from Director Michael Hinojosa from the Parks and Recreational Department and his crew, they set up the courts and officiated the games as well. This in the grand scheme of the event was huge, add more funds to go to the burial ground program.

The Rumney Marsh Burial Ground is a valued historical site located in Revere, and is viewed by hundreds of visitors a year, and it takes funds and time to keep it in shape and allow for restorations when needed, and events like bocce on the beach help this program throughout the year.

Following the event all players were graciously invited to sponsor Fine Line at Revere Beach for lunch.

The Rumney Marsh Burial Ground Committee at the Revere Beach Historic Clock. Michael LeBerege, Councillor Ira Novoselsky, Chairman Brendan O’Brien, Janelle O’Brien, Jeff Pearlman, President Bob Upton, and Tom Sullivan.
Rumney Marsh Burial Ground Chairman Brendan O’Brien, with Director of Revere Parks and Recreation Mike Hinojosa and the crew of judges for the Bocce on the Beach Event.
Angela Squitieri talks with referee Maria Martinez.
Representing Team Mayor Patrick Keefe, Dominic Boudreau, Cam Correira, Richie DiMarzo, and Patrick Keefe III.
Team DeVeau / aka the Rolling Stones.
President of the RSCHP Bob Upton, and Director of Parks and Recreation Mike Hinojosa.
Miles Baker, Representative Jeff Turco and his son Joseph, and Elle Baker.
Team RSCHP, Jared Ranere, Ron Ranery, Toby Oearlstein, and Alex Pearlstein.
Revere’s CFO Rich Viscay and former State Representative Carlo Basile.
Revere ‘s historic historian Jeff Pearlstein and DJ “the Dude” on Revere Beach.
State Representative Jeff Turco sponsored two teams last Saturday supporting the Rumney Marsh Burial Grounds. Team 1- Philip Squitieri, Joanne Monteforte, Tono Serene, and Angela Squitieri. Team-2, State Representative Jeff Turco, Joseph Turco, former State Representative Carlo Basile, and Sal LaMattina
Elle Baker on the bocce court.
President of RSCHP Bob Upton and Joanne Monteforte.
Checking out the competition is Rick Freni.
Director of Revere Parks and Recreation on the court with his teammate John Leone.