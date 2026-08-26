Bocce on the Beach to support the Rumney Marsh Burial Ground

After a 2 year lay-off, bocce on the beach sponsored by the Rumney Marsh Burial Ground Committee was back. It was a little overcast on Revere Beach, but perfect for the event, keeping the players comfortable while on the sands of Historic Revere Beach.

Thanks to the help from Director Michael Hinojosa from the Parks and Recreational Department and his crew, they set up the courts and officiated the games as well. This in the grand scheme of the event was huge, add more funds to go to the burial ground program.

The Rumney Marsh Burial Ground is a valued historical site located in Revere, and is viewed by hundreds of visitors a year, and it takes funds and time to keep it in shape and allow for restorations when needed, and events like bocce on the beach help this program throughout the year.

Following the event all players were graciously invited to sponsor Fine Line at Revere Beach for lunch.

The Rumney Marsh Burial Ground Committee at the Revere Beach Historic Clock. Michael LeBerege, Councillor Ira Novoselsky, Chairman Brendan O’Brien, Janelle O’Brien, Jeff Pearlman, President Bob Upton, and Tom Sullivan.