Gemma Stamatopoulos will continue her track career at Union College

Is she the greatest female athlete of all-time at Revere High School?

We’ll leave that to the sports historians, but when Gemma Stamatopoulos arrives on campus at highly selective Union College next week, the Revere High School Class of 2026 graduate will do so with 17 school indoor and outdoor track records, multiple Greater Boston League individual and relay titles, and GBL and Silvio Cella Athlete of the Year Awards in a career that Athletic Director Frank Shea describes as “truly spectacular.”

“Gemma’s also an outstanding student so you have to applaud her excellence in academics as well,” lauded Shea.

Gemma also played five seasons in the RHS field hockey program. She was a two-time Greater Boston League All-Star and two-year captain, concluding her noteworthy career under head coach Victoria Correia.

Praise from her track coach

Racquel MacDonald-Ciambelli, Gemma’s indoor and outdoor coach, affirmed that the 5-foot-5-inch four-year standout deserves her spot among the school’s all-time greats.

“I only set three records,” said MacDonald-Ciambell, herself a former RHS track superstar in the hurdles event who went on to compete at Boston College. “To set 17 records is just an awesome achievement.”

MacDonald said Stamatopoulos’ athleticism was apparent from her freshman season of outdoor track (after competing for the cheer team the previous winter).

“It was clear that she was definitely talented,” recalled MacDonald-Ciambelli. “She was fast, but I think more so, it was her work ethic that was obvious from the start. She obviously had a little bit of running experience in the past, and we knew she could run for a little longer. And she was open to trying different events, from the 100 meters to the two-mile, which is always so exciting as a track coach. So having someone like that was really how I knew she was going to amount to something great. She holds the records, everything from the 4 X 100 meter relay all the way to the 800 meters, so her depth and her range is something that’s been unmatched throughout the whole GBL, her whole time here.”

Stamatopoulos’ work ethic was also unparalleled in the program.

“I only get to work with athletes two hours a day, so to get to the level that Gemma reached, it has to be her wanting to put in the extra time, and that’s something that has always been true with Gemma,” credited MacDonald-Ciambelli. “I can’t take too much credit. She’s just a great athlete and had the best attitude of all of the girls I ever coached. She was also a great teammate that the other athletes could ask for advice and support.”

But Gemma humbly credits MacDonald-Ciambelli for being such a positive influence in her athletic career.

“My coach, Racquel, has been a mentor to me since my eighth-grade season and led me to become passionate about track,” said Gemma. “She truly cares that my teammates and I learn and enjoy the sport more than any medal or title. I am fortunate to have such a special relationship with her and wouldn’t have gotten this far without her guidance and support.”

Posse Scholarship recipient

The daughter of John and Leanne Stamatopoulos, Gemma is the recipient of a scholarship from the Posse Foundation which offers prestigious, full-tuition leadership and merit scholarships to top-tier colleges in the United States.

“I am honored to be recipient of the Posse Scholarship,” said Gemma.

In addition to her athletic career, Gemma was a member of the Red Cross Club, Student Senate, Mock Trial, and Student Council. She was also inducted into the Revere High chapter of the National Honor Society.

Reflecting on her historic career

Looking back at the past four years which also consisted of her participation in community service projects, Gemma offered, “I’m very lucky that I had such a good support system – my teammates, my coaches, my family. They all really pushed me to be my best self and cheered me on in each event. Having that support system and a such a positive mental standpoint toward everything was really important for me to get there.”

Stamatopoulos was a member of the Revere Pop Warner cheer team for eight years (advancing to Nationals twice) and continued in that sport as a freshman.

“I always thought that would be my main sport, and then I started track in the spring, and I fell in love it,” said Gemma.

She began to realize that some high-level achievements in her career were attainable late in her freshman season.

“In the last meet of my freshman year, I had a really big PR (personal record) in the 800, and two other PRs in my two other events that day,” she recalled. “I think knowing that I could improve by that much in one season, I felt that if I really stuck with it and it was something that I was really passionate about, I could continue to get better.”

By her sophomore year, Stamatopolous was off and running – starting a streak of individual GBL championship in the 600 and the two mile. During outdoor season, she added a GBL title in the 800. She repeated her indoor titles the next season and showed her versatility by winning the high jump and 800 titles. In her senior year, she claimed four more GBL titles, striking gold in the 600, the 4 X 800 relay, the 800, and the 400-meter hurdles.

She also enjoyed success in state competitions, submitting record-breaking performances in the 800 and the outdoor pentathlon.

“I was also very lucky to go to Nationals with my best friends (sprint medley relay teammates Zizi Kalliavas, Danni Hope Randall, and Rania Hamdani),” so we all cheered each other on,” said Gemma.

‘Looking up’ to her sister

Gemma, 18, said she was always inspired by her older sister, Bella, 20, who was a talented three-sport athlete at Revere High School.

“I always looked up to her, and as much as we’re best friends, we’re also each other’s biggest competitors,” said an appreciative Gemma, who also has a younger brother, Kosta. “She was the one who got me into field hockey, and she’s always cheering me on.”

Gemma said her numerous accomplishments wouldn’t have happened without her parents being there all the time.

“They were at every single meet,” said Gemma. “They’re the best. They always have the snacks. They’re the loudest ones cheering me on. I’m very lucky to have them.”

Gemma will leave Sept. 4 for Union College where she will major in urban design. She has begun training and workouts for the Chargers’ indoor track season.

If there were a Revere High School Hall of Fame, Gemma Stamatopoulos would be a unanimous first-ballot inductee.

“Honestly, when I think about my career, it surprises me because I grew up always loving cheer,” said Gemma. “And then my sister got me to branch out and try field hockey. I loved that, too, and then track became my new thing. I’m glad I was able to get out of my comfort zone and get into sports I didn’t know I’d be interested in. I also want to thank all my teachers at Revere High who were just great and so very supportive.”