A Reception for Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll at Valsos Table and Bar

Shirley Ave was a busy place on Tuesday morning, with the visit from Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll in town. A breakfast meet and greet with the popular Lt. Governor was held at Valsos Table and Bar located at 139 Shirley Avenue.

Local businessman Jamie Russo along with Daniel and Stephen Passacantilli showed their support of the Lieutenant Governor by sponsoring this event. Mayor Patrick Keefe, Senator Lydia Edwards, State Representative Jeffery Rosario Turco along with Council President Tony Zambuto and Council Vice President Angela Guarino Sawaya joined their colleagues in government to support Lt. Governor Kim Driscoill.

The Russo family, Dominic, Lorenzo and Jamie welcomed Mayor Patrick Keefe Jr. to Valsos Table and Bar Tuesday morning.

Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll was welcomed to Revere by Mayor Patrick Keefe Jr. and host of the event, and local developer Jamie Russo (right)

Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll with Councillors Angela Guarino Sawaya, Joanne McKenna, and Marc Silvestri.

Revere Council President Tony Zambuto with Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll.

Welcome to Revere, Mayor Patrick Keefe welcomed Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll to our city, shown with Senator Lydia Edwards, host Jamie Russo, and Mayor of Medford, Breanna Lungo-Koehn.

Strong union support from the carpenters for Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, also shown is State Representative Jeffery Rosario Turco (2nd from right)