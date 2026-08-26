A Reception for Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll at Valsos Table and Bar

Shirley Ave was a busy place on Tuesday morning, with the visit from Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll in town. A breakfast meet and greet with the popular Lt. Governor was held at Valsos Table and Bar located at 139 Shirley Avenue.
Local businessman Jamie Russo along with Daniel and Stephen Passacantilli showed their support of the Lieutenant Governor by sponsoring this event. Mayor Patrick Keefe, Senator Lydia Edwards, State Representative Jeffery Rosario Turco along with Council President Tony Zambuto and Council Vice President Angela Guarino Sawaya joined their colleagues in government to support Lt. Governor Kim Driscoill.