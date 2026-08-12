Representatives Jessica Giannino and Jeff Turco issue joint endorsement, highlighting partnership and results for Revere

State Representatives Jessica Giannino and Jeffrey Rosario Turco today issued a joint endorsement, underscoring their strong working relationship, longstanding friendship, and shared commitment to delivering results for the City of Revere.

Representatives Giannino and Turco have worked closely together on Beacon Hill and with local leaders to advocate for Revere’s priorities, secure critical state funding, and advance legislation that supports working families, public safety, transportation and infrastructure improvements, and local economic development. Their collaborative approach has ensured that Revere has a unified and effective voice in the Legislature.

“Our ability to work together has strengthened our advocacy for Revere,” the Representatives said in a joint statement. “By putting the needs of our community first and working in partnership, we have been able to achieve meaningful progress for the city and its residents.”

Their partnership is grounded in mutual respect, open communication, and a shared understanding of Revere’s challenges and opportunities. Through this collaboration, they have successfully navigated complex legislative processes, responded to constituent concerns, and delivered tangible results that benefit neighborhoods across the city.

Both Representatives emphasized their continued commitment to working together to move Revere forward and ensure the city remains a strong presence on Beacon Hill.

Representative Jessica Giannino said, “Jeff is not only a trusted colleague, but a true friend. I have deep respect for him as a person, for the way he leads with integrity, and for the love he has for his family and for our community. That shared commitment to Revere is what has made our partnership so strong and so effective. I’m proud of the work we’ve done together, and I look forward to continuing to stand alongside Jeff as we deliver for the people we represent.”

Representative Jeff Turco said: “I am honored to have received Jessica’s endorsement and equally honored to endorse her reelection. Jessica truly understands that collaboration and teamwork is necessary on Beacon Hill to get things done for Revere and for our districts. She is a true partner and friend. Not a day goes by that we don’t discuss the needs of our districts and how we can deliver for the good people we represent. She is a rising star in the State House and our mutual constituents will only benefit from her continued leadership.”