Ellie Fund hosts breast cancer community education summit in Revere

Ellie Fund, a Massachusetts non-profit that provides essential support services for breast cancer patients, hosted its Breast Cancer Community Education: North of Boston Summit on Tuesday evening, August 4 at Revere City Hall. The event was held in partnership with the City of Revere and State Representative Jessica Giannino.

The Summit brought together patients, caregivers, and community members for an evening of education and expert-led discussions focused on patient advocacy, support resources, and breast cancer treatment and care. Attendees had the opportunity to connect and hear from representatives from leading healthcare institutions, including NeighborHealth, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, American Cancer Society, Survivingbreastcancer.org, and Cambridge Health Alliance. The event was free and open to the public.

Event highlights included remarks from Giannino; the Ellie Fund Services and Patient Perspective by Nekia Clark, a breast cancer survivor and Ellie Fund’s Director of Community Engagement & Outreach; and Understanding Breast Cancer Journey and Health Literacy with featured speaker Mimi Gardner, Vice President/ Chief of Community Partnerships and Health Impact at NeighborHealth. Laura Carfang, founder of Survivingbreastcancer.org, presented on the Importance of Community: Local and Virtual Resources, Education, and Support groups presentation.

Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe, City Councilor and breast cancer patient Angela Guarino Sawaya, State Rep. Jessica Giannino, Ellie Fund’s Director of Strategic Initiatives Danna Remen, Lauren Buck Chief of Health and Human Services for Revere, and Ellie Fund’s Director of Patient Services Cheryl Whetstone.

“Breast cancer has touched far too many families in our community, including people I love,” said Giannino. “While we continue working to advance policies that improve access to screening, treatment, and patient navigation, organizations like Ellie Fund remind us that healing is about so much more than medicine. It’s about making sure no one has to face this journey alone. From helping with groceries and transportation to providing emotional support and trusted resources, Ellie Fund meets families where they are during one of the most difficult times in their lives.

“I am proud to have partnered with the City of Revere to bring this summit to our community so that patients, caregivers, and loved ones could leave feeling more informed, more connected, and more hopeful.”

Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe said he was proud to share the opportunity to collaborate with Ellie Fund at Revere City Hall.

“Education about the systems in place to support breast cancer patients and their families is integral to the process,” Keefe said. “For many, breast cancer is unfortunately not an unfamiliar part of life. I hope the information shared by Ellie Fund provides education, comfort, and hope.

In 2025, Ellie Fund supported 1,850 patient households, while also educating hundreds more through community events, health fairs, and faith-based initiatives. Now celebrating its 30th year, the organization is poised to reach 2,000 households in 2026, representing nearly one-third of all new breast cancer diagnoses in Massachusetts each year.

State Rep. Jessica Giannino