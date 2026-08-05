Revere Rocks Live! benefit concert and dinner is sold out

Al Terminiello Jr. of the Decades of Rock band displays one of the souvenir jerseys that will be available for purchase at the Sept. 18 benefit concert.

It didn’t take long for the Revere Rocks Live! benefit dinner and concert on Friday, Sept. 18 at the Beachmont VFW Hall to become a sold-out event.

“We began ticket sales on July 10 and sold out in ten days,” said Al Terminiello Jr., whose band, Decades of Rock, will headline the show. “I did not expect the sales to go as fast as they did.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Revere History Museum, which is located at 108 Beach St.

“The Museum [under the leadership of President Bob Upton] has been doing great work for years,” lauded Terminiello. “We just thought that this event would be a good thing to promote their latest exhibit, which is Hometown Rocks Revere saluting the history of Revere musicians.”

Mayor Patrick Keefe, State Rep. Jessica Giannino, Rep. Jeff Turco, Sen. Lydia Edwards, City Council President Anthony Zambuto, and Ward 1 Councilor James Mercurio will deliver remarks during a brief speaking program.

“I want to thank Mayor Keefe for his total support,” said Terminiello, who is co-chair of the city’s veterans committee with Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky. “Revere TV was also instrumental in promoting this event with a television show that featured Mayor Keefe as a special guest.”

Talented singer Olivia Freni of Revere will sing the National Anthem. Revere teacher Tommy Marfucci will make a guest appearance as a drummer with Decades of Rock. Guitar player Johnny Tata will also be in attendance.

“Johnny was one of the guys that when I was 12 years old, I wanted to be a musician like him, and here I am as time goes by,” said Terminiello.

Terminiello expressed his gratitude to Madison Printing and its president, Kevin Chiles, for his design and printing of the posters for the event.

“I also can’t thank my bandmates – Gardner Trask, Tony Aloisi, Bob Capoccia, Chuck “Chaz” Mackin, and Terry Leppo – enough for their support and enthusiasm to benefit this jewel in the city of Revere, the Revere History Museum,” said Terminiello.