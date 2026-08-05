News Briefs 8-5-26

RPS Summer Eats Program Now Offering Free Lunch to Adults

The Revere Public Schools Summer Eats program is back, providing free meals to children through the age of 18 from June 29 to August 14. This year, the program is making a special addition: adults accompanying their children can also enjoy a free lunch. The initiative encourages the community to “come and make memories around the table”.

Breakfast is available at the following locations and times:

• Beachmont School, 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

• Hill School, 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

• Paul Revere School, 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

• A.C. Whelan, 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

• Lincoln School, 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

• Rumney Marsh Academy, 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

• Curtis Park (Garfield School), 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Lunch will be served at the following locations:

• Beachmont School, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Hill School, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Paul Revere School, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Lincoln, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• ACW, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• RMA, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Costa Park, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Sonny Meyers Park, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Revere Beach Bandstand #1, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Sullivan Park (Revere Beach), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Curtis Park (Garfield School), 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

For more updates and events, residents are encouraged to visit the program’s social media pages on Instagram at @reveresummereats and on Facebook at Revere-Summer-Eats.

Beatles Tribute Concert at Suffolk Downs Celebrates 60th Anniversary of Historic 1966 Performance

To mark the 60th anniversary of The Beatles’ legendary August 1966 concert at Suffolk Downs, The HYM Investment Group is hosting a free community tribute concert featuring the 4EverFab Beatles Band.

The concert will take place on Friday, Aug. 7, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Amp, Suffolk Downs’ newly opened outdoor amphitheater, which accommodates 600 people. Attendees can enjoy live music alongside food trucks, local beer served by on-site brewery Twisted Fate Brewing, and family-friendly activities.

Event Overview:

• What: Free Beatles Tribute Concert featuring 4EverFab

• When: Friday, Aug. 7, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Where: The Amp at Suffolk Downs, 125 Salt St., Revere, MA 02151

• Admission: Free and open to the public; advance ticket reservation is encouraged

Located along two MBTA Blue Line stops in both East Boston and Revere, the 161-acre Suffolk Downs site is undergoing a major redevelopment into a dynamic urban district. When complete, the master plan will deliver residential housing, life science and office space, retail, hotel space, and over 40 acres of public open space.