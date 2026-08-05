New Paul Revere principal meets school committee

The new principal of the Paul Revere School was officially introduced to the school committee at its most recent meeting.

For most in attendance and on the committee, Bianca Quirk is a very familiar face at the school and in the city.

The Revere High graduate has spent nearly three decades working in the district, most recently as the assistant principal of the Paul Revere School. Quirk will now be taking the reins from outgoing principal Maurice Coyle, who is headed to the Lincoln School.

“I remember Bianca from her days at Revere High School … and I was a teacher up on the second floor as she was finishing out her high school career,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly. “As I am contemplating my retirement one year from now, it brings me great joy to see a former student here taking on a new leadership role as the principal of the Paul Revere School. Bianca has been an incredible asset to the district throughout her career, as a student, as an educator, as an administrator, and we have full faith in her to lead the Paul Revere School and look forward to the great things she does there for students and for staff alike.”

Quirk noted that many of her family members, including her father, husband, and daughter, were in attendance for her introduction to the school committee.

“I feel like they are the reason I have been a successful student, teacher, and a successful administrator,” she said. “I am a product of Revere, I graduated in the class of ‘94, my sisters are Revere High graduates, my parents before us. To serve this community for as long as I have is truly a privilege.”

Quirk began her teaching career at the McKinley School in 1998 and said working there helped shape who she is as an educator.

“I have been lucky to serve as the assistant principal at the Paul Revere School for the past 12 years,” she said. “It is my home away from home; I love the people in it, I love the place, I love the community, and to have reached this point in my career to continue as the principal is truly an honor and I thank you all for giving me the opportunity, I’m excited to work with you all in this new role.”

School Committee member Vanessa Biasella said she went to school and graduated with Quirk.

“I knew then that you were going to do great things and I’m just so glad that you kept those talents where we came from,” she said.

School committee member Aisha Mibury-Ellis noted that she also went to school with Quirk, as well as worked with her as a member of the Paul Revere School PTA.

“You are the cornerstone of the Paul Revere School, that has always been your building without a doubt, I am just glad that you are wearing the crown now and I know that you are going to be doing amazing things there,” she said.