Markey, Pressley release report showing success of fare-free transit in state

Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), member of the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (MA-07) today released a new report, Making Transit Free, Frequent, and Reliable: Massachusetts shows the need for federal investment in fare-free transit, detailing the need for increased federal investments in fare-free transit. Senator Markey and Congresswoman Pressley are lead sponsors of the Freedom to Move Act, which would provide $25 billion to communities to pilot fare free service and expand existing transit service.

“From Worcester to Boston to the Merrimack Valley, Massachusetts is showing the nation what is possible when transit goes fare-free,” said Senator Markey. “Our report shows that fare-free transit saves families money, increases ridership, and helps make transit easier and simpler for passengers. More transit riders can mean less congestion, cleaner air, and safer streets. This report provides a roadmap for bringing those benefits to communities across the country. Congress should pass the Freedom to Move Act and help any community go fare free.”

“The data doesn’t lie and this report makes plain what we’ve long known: fare-free transit is essential to building connected communities, improving mobility, and making life more affordable for our families,” said Congresswoman Pressley, Co-Chair of the Future of Transportation Caucus. “Transit equity is an economic, racial, and climate justice issue, and it’s time we invest in public transit as the public good that it is. That’s why Congress must pass our Freedom to Move Act to continue to support fare-free transit across our state and nation.”

Massachusetts has become a national leader in fare-free transit through a range of programs serving urban, suburban, and rural communities. Regional transit authorities in Worcester, the Merrimack Valley, and elsewhere have launched systemwide or targeted fare-free service, while Boston has eliminated fares on several heavily used bus routes. The Commonwealth has also supported statewide pilot programs that have helped transit agencies test and expand fare-free operations.

Drawing on data from these efforts, the report examines how fare-free service is working across different transit systems and communities. The Massachusetts experience shows how eliminating fares strengthens public transit when paired with reliable service and sustained investment. It also demonstrates that communities nationwide could pursue similar programs with stronger federal support.

The Massachusetts evidence points to five core lessons. Fare-free transit:

1. ?Lowers costs for riders

2. ?Brings riders back to transit

3. ?Leads to long-term ridership gains

4. ?Makes transit easier to operate

5. ?Works best when paired with operating support

Senator Markey and Congresswoman Pressley have long championed fare-free transit in Congress. In July 2025, they re-introduced the Freedom to Move Act which would provide $25 billion in funding for transit agencies to offer fare free service and improve on existing transit service offerings.