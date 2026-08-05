She was known for her generosity, strength, and unwavering love for her family.

Linda M. (DiRienzo) Giacobbe, of Danvers, formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 1st, 2026 after a long and courageous battle with a lengthy illness. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was born on February 25th, 1956 in Boston to the late Felix and Carmella DiRienzo. Throughout her life, Linda was known for her generosity, strength, and unwavering love for her family. She was a devoted wife, a cherished daughter and sister, a loving mother, and an adoring grandmother. Her family was the center of her world, and nothing brought her greater joy than spending time with her four grandchildren. Whether celebrating holidays and birthdays, sharing family vacations or simply enjoying everyday moments together, she treasured every minute with them. They will forever carry her love, guidance, and countless cherished memories in their hearts.

A dedicated and hard-working woman, Linda spent her entire career of over 40 years with Stop and Shop, where she was known for her dependability and kindness. Linda had a special love for the holidays, especially Christmas, large family gatherings, going for long walks and watching movies with her husband, weekly shopping trips with her sisters and attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events.

Despite the challenges she faced during her illness, Linda met each day with remarkable courage, grace, and resilience. Her strength inspired those around her,

and her gentle spirit touched the lives of everyone who knew her.

Linda leaves behind her beloved husband Gene, her children Michael and his wife, Carmell Giacobbe and Stacey and her husband, Derek Dascoli, her grandchildren Avalynn and Brayden Giacobbe, and Luca and Dante Dascoli, her siblings: Anthony DiRienzo and his wife, Cheryl, Deborah Nicholls and her late husband, Paul, Annette Cerulli and her husband, Robert, Robin Serino and her late husband, Chris, Paul Giacobbe and his wife, Mary and the late Gary Giacobbe as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends and neighbors who will miss her deeply.

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere on Thursday, August 6th from 4 to 8 p.m. Her Funeral will begin from the funeral home on Friday, August 7th at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Mother of the Morning Star – St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Ave., Revere at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Make-A-Wish America, Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.