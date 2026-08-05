Irene Ellen Lospennato

Retired longtime receptionist at the Beth Israel and Shriner’s Hospitals in Boston.

Irene Ellen (Gillis) Lospennato was born on May 18, 1926, in Biscoe, North Carolina. She was the beloved wife of the late Ledo F. Lospennato of Revere, the mother of Ronald Lospennato and his wife, Robin Daning of New Orleans, LA. Nancy Lospennato Monahan and her husband, Chuck Monahan of West Roxbury and Robert Lospennato and his wife, Nancy (Bradbrook) Lospennato of Middleton. Irene’s grandchildren and great children just helped her celebrate her 100th birthday in May.

Irene’s married life was spent in Revere where she was a devoted homemaker to her husband and three children. As her children got older, she transitioned into the workforce as a receptionist for many years at both the Beth Israel and Shriner’s Hospitals in Boston.

When it was time for retirement, she and her husband moved to Pinehurst, North Carolina where they enjoyed beautiful weather and a more laidback lifestyle. Ellen returned to Boston to spend her remaining years with her family. She passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2026.

On Friday July 31, 2026, a viewing and mass was held at Saint Michaels Chapel, 91 Crest Ave, Chelsea, Interment was at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden.

In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made in her memory to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan Street, Danvers, MA 01923 or to Saint Michael’s Chapel at Chelsea Soldiers Home, 91 Crest Ave, Chelsea, MA.