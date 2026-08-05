March 8, 1936 — July 17, 2026

Delma (DiGregorio) Canzano, aged 90, passed away peacefully at her home of 50 years in Camarillo, California, on July 17, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Born on March 8, 1936, in Revere, Massachusetts, Delma lived a life devoted to family, education, and community.

A proud graduate of Revere High School, Delma marched as a majorette with the school band. She loved marching music all her life and was still twirling a baton at nearly 90. She earned her elementary teaching credential at Salem State Teachers College and taught first grade in Revere for nine years. It was while living in Revere, that Delma met and married the love of her life, Anthony “Tony” Canzano. Their 52 years of marriage took them far from Massachusetts where they embarked on a life filled with adventure and new experiences. First came South Carolina, where their daughter Tina was born, then Spain, where their son Daniel was born, and later Minnesota, before they settled in California.

Delma returned to the classroom, earning a teaching credential at Cal Lutheran University. She taught kindergarten for 19 years in Camarillo before retiring in 1998. Closing out 28 years of teaching, she left behind a legacy of nurturing young minds and inspiring countless students.

Delma found joy in porcelain painting, playing bridge with treasured friends, and tending to her garden. A devout member of St. Mary Magdalen Parish and later Padre Serra Parish, she was deeply rooted in her faith. She doted on her twin granddaughters, Diana and Juliette, and delighted in being their cherished “Nana” since the day they were born, 27 years ago.

She is lovingly remembered by her daughter Tina (Rodger) Keester of Escondido, CA; her son Daniel Canzano of Thousand Oaks, CA; her granddaughters Diana Keester of Camarillo, CA and Juliette Keester of Brooklyn, NY; her sister-in-law Demetra DiGregorio of Revere, MA; and her many dear nieces and nephews on the East Coast and cousins on the West Coast. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Tony; her parents, Thomas and Yolanda (DePeco) DiGregorio; her brother, Vincent DiGregorio; and her sister and brother-in-law, Anna and Carl “Joe” Saunders.

Delma’s warmth, humor, and dedication will be deeply missed. May her memory bring comfort to all who knew her. A memorial mass will be held at Padre Serra Parish on Tuesday, August 11, at 10 AM, followed by a Celebration of Life reception. The interment of ashes will be held at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in September. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Delma’s name may be made to the American Lung Association.