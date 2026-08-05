City launches School Supply Drive to help students prepare for the new school year

The City of Revere’s Department of Engagement, Inclusion, and Culture is once again inviting the community to help local students succeed by with its Revere School Supply Drive, taking place Monday, August 10, 2026 through Thursday, August 20, 2026. The annual drive will collect new and unused school supplies for students of all ages attending Revere Public Schools. Community members are encouraged to donate items such as backpacks, notebooks, folders, pens, pencils, crayons, glue, scissors, erasers, tissues, lunch boxes, hand sanitizer, and other classroom essentials. Donations may be dropped off at the basement level of Revere City Hall throughout the collection period in the donation bin outside the EIC Office.

“Every child deserves to begin the school year with the tools they need to succeed,” said Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. “We encourage our residents, businesses, and community organizations to come together once again to support Revere students and families by donating school supplies that will make a real difference.”

Steven Morabito, Director of the Department of Engagement, Inclusion, and Culture, said the annual drive reflects the City’s commitment to supporting students and ensuring every child has the opportunity to start the school year prepared. “Even a small donation can have a lasting impact on a student,” Morabito said. “We hope the community will join us in helping families by donating new school supplies and showing that Revere cares about the success of every student.”

The City asks that all donated items be new and unused. For additional information about the School Supply Drive, please contact the City of Revere Department of Engagement, Inclusion, and Culture at: [email protected]