She touched the souls of everyone she met and made everyone feel special and welcome

Catherine C. Chilante was born April 29, 1943, and raised in East Boston by her late loving parents Catherine (George) Swan and Edwin Swan. She was predeceased by her siblings Edwin Swan, John Swan, Patricia Mosley of Florida, and James Swan, and is survived by her brother, Michael and sister-in law, Maria Swan of Lynnfield.

Catherine met her late husband Gaetano Chilante of Abruzzo, Italy at a sock hop in East Boston. They married in June of 1962, moved to Revere, and had three adoring daughters, Michelle Ferragamo of Marblehead, Patricia Chilante of Revere and Diane Levine of Waltham.

Catherine loved Revere Beach and spent every summer taking her children to play and swim. She doted on and adored her granddaughter, the late Danielle Kurtz, and grandson, Dylan Chilante.

Catherine was always active. She worked at the Woolworths in high school, John Hancock when she married, then the Mill Store, Merry Maids and Cerretani’s once her children were older. She played cards in East Boston, played Scrabble with her last best friend, Trina, and danced every weekend at Wonderland Ballroom with her husband, Guy. She listened to all types of music and especially enjoyed Country singers such as Conway Twitty, Dolly Pardon and Patsy Klein.

She loved to cook and bake cookies and hosted many holiday events. She was especially known for her Sunday sauce and chocolate chip cookies.

Catherine touched the souls of everyone she met, and made everyone feel special and welcome. Catherine will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere, on Thursday, August 6th from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the funeral home at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.