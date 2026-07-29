Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Regis Students Showcase Scholarship at Third Annual Social Justice Research Symposium

Cosponsored by the Writing Program and the Center for Student Engagement, the symposium features student research panels, poster presentations, art/music displays and performances, and thesis slams from students across the university’s undergraduate and graduate programs.

More than 200 students participated in the event, highlighting Regis’ mission to cultivate students as change agents in their communities, and to encourage them to serve and lead as advocates for a more just and compassionate global society.

“This is the third annual symposium bringing together the research and voices of students, faculty, and staff at Regis to explore unsolved issues in our local and larger communities,” said Associate Professor of the Writing Program and Symposium Coordinator Jennifer Krusinger, PhD. “At a time when AI plays an ever-more dynamic and unpredictable role in many of the professions and our society, this event underscores the power of our mission at Regis and our unique emphasis on the human role in identifying a need, taking responsibility, and developing solutions in a socially just way.”

Students who presented their research included:

• Jared Romero Martinez, a Criminal Justice Studies major, presented on “Improving Forensic Science to prevent Wrongful Convictions”.

• Jeremy Romero Martinez, a Criminal Justice Studies major, presented on “How High Caseloads and Limited Resources Affect Homicide Investigations”.

• Isabelly Rodrigues Jesuina, of Revere a Dental Hygiene major, presented on “The Impact of Fast-Food Marketing on Children in Low Income Areas”.

• Eric De Carvalho, a Communication major, presented on “Changing the Narrative”.

• Sarah Bruno, a Interdis.Studies:Humanities & Education major, presented on “The Effects Media Exposure has on Children with Special Needs”.

• Paola Escobar, a Dental Hygiene major, presented on “Examining the Case of Muhammad Kochi”.