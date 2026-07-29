Governor Urges Congress to Pass Legislation Extending Temporary Protected Status for Haitians

Staff Report

On Monday, Governor Maura Healey urged the U.S. Senate to pass legislation extending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians, which has already been passed by the House of Representatives.

Local congressional and business leaders voiced support for the passage of the Senate legislation.

TPS for Haitians was set to expire on Monday after the Supreme Court upheld President Trump’s plan to end this policy that has been in place since 2010. Healey highlighted what she said is the critical role that Haitian TPS holders play in Massachusetts’ economy and workforce, particularly in health care, long-term care, transportation, hospitality and construction.

As of press time on Tuesday, the U.S. Senate had taken no action to vote on the legislation.

The governor warned that allowing TPS protections to expire would have significant consequences for families, employers, and essential services across Massachusetts, impacting private employers, public agencies and programs that rely on these workers to deliver critical services.

“Haitian TPS holders are essential contributors to our state’s workforce, filling roles that are vital to our economic stability and growth. The sudden loss of their legal status and work authorization would be devastating for our state,” wrote Healey. “I urge Congress to take immediate action to extend TPS protections for Haiti. Forcing Haitian TPS holders to return to a country that has faced repeated natural disasters, economic crisis, widespread violence and political instability goes against the very purpose of TPS, which protects individuals already in the United States who cannot (safely) return to their home country.”

Massachusetts is home to more than 45,000 Haitian TPS holders.

Healey highlighted the significant workforce impacts she stated that ending TPS would have across Massachusetts, including on the state’s healthcare system. The Massachusetts Senior Care Association estimates that up to 2,000 workers in its member facilities could lose work authorization if TPS protections are not extended, further straining an already challenged healthcare workforce.

Congresswoman and Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, who represents Revere and Winthrop, said TPS holders are essential threads in the fabric of local communities.

“They are teachers, caregivers, small business owners, and invaluable leaders,” Clark said. “Donald Trump’s vile, anti-immigration agenda is threatening to strip these individuals — 45,000 of whom live in our Bay State — of the dignity, opportunity, and protection they deserve. We cannot turn our backs on our neighbors. We must act immediately to extend TPS for Haitian immigrants.”

Tom O’Brien, the CEO of the HYM Investment Group – which is developing the mixed-used Suffolk Downs development in Revere and East Boston – said a strong workforce is essential to Massachusetts’ economic success, and that Haitian TPS holders play an important role in helping businesses across our state thrive.

“In construction, they are helping build the housing, commercial developments and infrastructure that keep Massachusetts growing,” O’Brien stated. “Ending Temporary Protected Status would worsen workforce shortages, drive up costs and make it even harder to deliver the projects our communities need. I thank Governor Healey for her leadership on this issue and join her in urging Congress to extend Temporary Protected Status and provide certainty for these workers, their families and the employers who depend on them.”

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley – who represents Chelsea, Everett, and part of Boston – said Haitian TPS holders are essential to the local communities and economy, and ending TPS for Haiti would be devastating for Massachusetts and the country.

“The Senate must do right by our Haitian siblings and pass our bill to extend TPS for Haiti and deliver the critical protections they deserve,” she said. “I’m grateful to Governor Healey for her partnership in standing up for our neighbors.”