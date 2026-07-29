Dianne Kelly will be Missed

The announcement last week by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly that she will be retiring next July will bring to a conclusion a remarkable career in the Revere public school system.

Dr. Kelly has served the children of Revere for 32 years, the last 12 of which were as superintendent. In an era when the position of a superintendent of schools in any school district — be it large or small — is among the most-difficult jobs not only in education, but in any field, Dianne Kelly was a steady hand at the tiller, expertly guiding the Revere school system through budget crises and through the many challenges facing urban school districts in 2026.

Dianne also played a key role in the construction at the former Wonderland Dog Track of a new Revere High School, which will be a lasting testament to her tenure that will benefit future generations of Revere students.

Dianne has followed in the footsteps of remarkable superintendents, Carol Tye (the first woman to serve in that post in Revere) and Paul Dakin. Their combined tenures has spanned two generations of Revere students for more than 30 years, during which time the Revere public schools have become among the most-acclaimed urban school districts in the state

It may be a cliche, but it goes without saying that Dianne Kelly’s shoes will be hard to fill. Fortunately, Dianne will still be here for a year before her retirement becomes effective. We trust that during that time, our School Committee once again will choose a person who will continue to guide the Revere schools to excellence.