TriF3cta Puts on a Great Show at Summer Concert Series

Cary Shuman Photos

The musical group TriF3ecta delivered two entertaining hours of golden hits before a large audience at the Revere Summer Concert Series Sunday night on the American Legion Lawn.

The talented, high-energy trio of Joy Balzotti Granata, Ricki Erik, and John Kelly had the crowd dancing on its feet. The trio was in perfect unison vocal-wise and dance step-wise throughout its performance.

From the group’s stellar singing of ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” to Granata’s outstanding lead of the finale – appropriately enough Donna Summer’s classic “Last Dance” – the crowd showed its appreciation with hearty applause.

For the charismatic Granata, it was a happy homecoming as she grew up on Homer Street.

“I’m a proud graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1988,” said Granata, “I love Revere. It will always be my home.”

Granata said the group has been busy all summer with several performances each week.

Asked to describe the group’s musical approach, she said, “We’re energetic, fun, loving, kind – we all have a different genre. We all work together and do a lot of rehearsing.”

Erik said the group loved the atmosphere for the show.

“We had a great time coming out and performing in Revere, which is a wonderful city,” said Erik, who in addition to his singing career plays the piano. “When I first came to Boston (from Florida) ten years ago, I lived on Mountain Avenue.”

Erik said he has a new original song debuting, “Miami Nights.” A previous song that he produced, “Como Te Llamas” merited consideration for a Grammy Award.

Kelly was excited about the enthusiastic response to the group’s musical offerings. He made a trip into the audience to personally serenade fans with Kool and the Gang’s “Ladies Night.”

“When I look at the schedule and I see Revere, I know it’s always a great place to perform,” said Kelly. “As a group, we work very well together. We’ve been performing a lot and we love it.”