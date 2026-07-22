The Miracle of a Bairn

No, we are not Scottish. But we are big fans of the hit TV show Outlander, and “bairn,” the Scottish word for a newborn or a young child, has permanently entered our vocabulary.

Two weeks ago our family welcomed a bairn of our very own. Georgia, our first grandchild, is a beautiful baby girl named in honor of her maternal great-grandmother. Her arrival has cast our world in an entirely different light.

As adults, we take for granted the complex intricacies of our own bodies. By contrast, every feature of a newborn — from the tiny fingers and toes to the little nose — feels like a distinct, mesmerizing wonder.

Cradling Georgia in our arms brings an unparalleled sense of calm — a biological serenity that feels deeply imprinted into our ancient human DNA.

We are not particularly religious (despite 12 years of Catholic school). But if there is anything that might persuade us that a higher power exists in the universe, it is the miracle that is a new born baby.