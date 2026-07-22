BK’s Bar and Grill Voluntarily Rolls Back Hours After incidents

By Journal Staff

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, July 15, in the City Council Chamber. On hand for the session were Chair Robert Selevitch, Daniel Occena, and Liliana Monroy.

The first item on the agenda was an application from Royal Food Enterprises, Inc., d/b/a La Abuela Carmen Products, 91 Centennial Avenue, Mohammed Fdal, for a change of DBA to La Abuela Carmen Products from Crown Fried Chicken & Pizza. All operations will remain the same.

Mr. Fdal appeared before the commission and explained that the business will revert to its original concept as a bakery rather than a chicken and pizza place.

The commission unanimously approved the application.

The commissioners then held a hearing pertaining to, “State Police complaints of numerous disruptions, service to intoxicated patrons, assaults, and fights” at BK’s Bar & Grill, 264 Ocean Avenue.

Robert Kelly, the owner and manager of the establishment, did not deny the allegations, but stated that he has taken steps proactively in an effort to address the problem by closing at 1:00 AM instead of 2:00 AM on Friday and Saturday nights.

Kelly noted that the problems stem from patrons who come from other communities which have a 1:00 AM closing time. He also said that he has let go security staff who had been allowing patrons to enter the bar after the doors should have been closed to new customers.

Sgt. Edward Troy from the State Police told the commissioners of a fight that had occurred recently, as well as other incidents involving fights outside the premises, including that of an alleged underage drinker who had been beaten.

Sgt. Troy informed the commissioners of measures that the bar has taken to ensure that IDs are being checked and that patrons are not being overserved.

“Are the State Police satisfied that the bar owner has taken appropriate steps to rectify the problems?” asked Selevitch.

“It’s been a short time, but it appears that it has been much better,” Sgt. Troy replied.

Revere Police Lieut. Glenn Malley suggested that having a police detail would help to alleviate the problem, a suggestion that Kelly said he was open to when the establishment eventually returns to its 2:00 AM closing hours, though Kelly said he has no intention of doing so for the immediate future.

The members voted to place the matter “on file” and will address it in the future if there are any future incidents.

The commission heard an application from Black Marble Motorcycles, LLC, d/b/a Boston Harley-Davidson, 649 Squire Road, for a 1-day Common Victualler and Entertainment License to be exercised from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, for a Breakfast, Beats & Bikes event. The expected attendance is 100.

Gabrielle Einstein, the event manager, presented the application. Ms. Einstein said there will be a DJ and a breakfast food truck. The motorcycles will be stationary and will not be operated.

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the license.

Los Compadres Oaxaquenos, LLC, d/b/a B & M Grill, 843 Broadway

Manuel J. Hernandez, manager, submitted an application for a change of hours and to amend its entertainment hours on Friday and Saturday to 10 a.m. – 1 a.m., and for a change of hours of karaoke entertainment to Friday – Saturday 7

p.m. – 11 p.m. The current closing hour is midnight and current karaoke hours are Saturday 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Danvers Atty. Richard Mestone presented the application. Mr. Hernandez also attended the hearing. Atty. Mestone said that the business has been open since 2020 and they are looking to expand the Friday and Saturday alcohol service to 1:00 AM and the karaoke until 11:00 p.m.

There were no opponents and the commissioners did not have any questions. The application was unanimously approved.

The Chill House, Inc., 435 Revere Street, Jason Calnan, manager, applied for a Common Victualler license to serve ice cream. The requested hours of operation are Sunday – Saturday from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. with no requested seating.

Mr. Calnan presented the application. He said he will be serving gelato and soft-serve ice cream There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved the application subject to the establishment obtaining the appropriate approvals from the city.

Rappi Doggie’s, LLC, 61 Squire Road, Evan Andrew Long, operator, filed an application for a Stationary Mobile Food Vendor License to be operated at 61 Squire Road (which presently is a vacant parking lot) from Sunday–Saturday from 4:30 p.m.–1 a.m. with outdoor seating for 16 patrons.

Mr. Long presented the application. He said his truck serves Venezuelan fast food, as well as hot dogs, french fries, and ice tea. There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved the application.

The commission heard an application from Las Parceritas, Diana Cardona, event manager, for a 1-day entertainment license to be exercised at McMackin Veterans Memorial Park on Thursday, July 23, from 3 p.m.–7:30 p.m. for a celebration of Colombian Independence Day. The expected attendance is 60.

Ms. Cardona told the commissioners that the event will feature singers, a DJ, and cultural events, as well as vendors for food and arts & crafts. She said the event was held last year without any incidents.

The commission unanimously approved the application.

City Diner Corporation, 361 Broadway, Brayan Medina Barrera, manager, presented an application for the transfer of a Common Victualler and Entertainment license from The Good Diner, LLC.

The requested seating will remain at 19 inside and eight outside. The requested hours will remain on Monday – Thursday from 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Friday – Sunday 24 hours and the requested entertainment will remain Widescreen Cable TV, and Radio.

The commissioners unanimously approved the application.

The final item on the agenda was a hearing “into violations of Fire and Building safety codes, and failure to maintain sufficient facilities for the number of cars on the license” by Atlantic Autobody, Inc., 529 Broadway, Ana Rita F. Sarnaglia, manager. The hearing had been continued from the May meeting.

Cleison Sarnaglia spoke on behalf of the establishment. Mr. Sarnaglia updated the commission on the progress he is making to remedy the various issues he is facing. The commission also received an email from the Revere Fire Dept. stating that Mr. Sarnaglia is moving ahead with remedying the violations.

The commission voted to take no action at this time and will await word of further progress in the situation.

The next meeting of the commission is set for August 19.