Revere welcomes international sand sculptors this weekend

One of the biggest annual events not just in Revere, but in the region takes place this weekend with the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival.

This year’s event, expected to once again potentially bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to Revere Beach, runs on Friday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, July 19 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The 22nd annual festival also includes a spectacular fireworks display over Revere Beach scheduled for Saturday at 9 p.m. Once again, the festival is being organized by the Revere Beach Partnership.

The theme of this year’s sand sculpting festival is Boston Welcomes the World, a fitting theme for a year that saw the Boston area as one of the hosts of the 2026 World Cup.

This year’s festival includes over 75 food vendors, food trucks and exhibitors, interactive activities, and amusement rides in addition to the fireworks and the world class sand sculptors who will be showing off their skills and talents on America’s first public beach.

Mayor Patrick Keefe has stated that the festival is a fan favorite for the region, attracting between 500,000 and 750,000 visitors and is a boon to the local economy.

The sand sculptors scheduled to appear this year once again span the country and the globe, with Hawaii, California, the Netherlands, Poland, and Canada all expected to be well represented.

Marie-Line Gagne from Canada has gone from being a local farmer to an internationally acclaimed sculptor over the past decade.

Gagne has said that creativity is as essential as breathing, food, friendship, and coffee, and that art is her soul’s workout, providing purpose and meaning to her life. Sculpting offers her a sense of calmness and way to focus through her ADHD.

Joon Park from California is largely self-taught and began sculpting at age 17. Park has said he relies on dedication, practice, and countless hours of creating sand sculpting tutorials to develop his skills. Today, he travels the world creating sand art for events, major companies, and celebrities while continuing to share his passion online.

Since 1996, Slavian Borecki of Poland has participated in sand, snow, and ice sculpture festivals and competitions around the world, earning numerous awards and accolades. His work has been featured in both solo and group exhibitions across many European countries, showcasing his versatility and dedication to the art of sculpture.