Summer Farmers Market Returns to Revere Beach on July 25

Following a brief midsummer hiatus after the conclusion of the spring market season in June, local residents will soon welcome back a neighborhood staple. The Revere Beach Farmer’s Market is officially set to launch its summer season on Saturday, July 25.

The weekly market will take place every Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Revere Beach Waterfront Square, running through September 26. Organized to connect local agricultural producers, bakers, and artisans directly with the community, the summer market promises a robust lineup of fresh goods and live entertainment.

Opening day on July 25 will kick off with live music by local duo The Two’s. Attendees can look forward to shopping from an array of local vendors throughout the season, offering everything from fresh produce and specialty sweets to unique handmade crafts.

Market highlights include:

• Fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables from regional farms

• Baked goods, specialty treats, and local honey

• Handmade artisan goods, including woodwork, apparel, and pottery

• Weekly live musical entertainment and community resource booths

The market provides an excellent opportunity to support small businesses while fostering community connections along the historic waterfront. Visitors are encouraged to bring reusable bags and arrive early for the best selection of peak-season produce.