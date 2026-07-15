Massachusetts Youth Soccer and U.S. Soccer Foundation celebrates opening of new mini soccer pitch at Frederick's Park

Massachusetts Youth Soccer, in collaboration with the U.S. Soccer Foundation and the City of Revere, officially unveiled a new soccer mini-pitch at Frederick’s Park at 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, providing local youth with a new space to play the world's game.

The opening ceremony welcomed players from several local soccer programs, community leaders, and project partners to celebrate the completion of the new facility, which is designed to further increase access to soccer in the city.

Over the past decade, soccer has experienced tremendous growth throughout Revere, emerging as the city's most popular youth sport and bringing together players and families from every corner of the community. As participation continues to climb, the new mini-pitch at Frederick's Park represents an important investment in expanding opportunities for play, skill development, and year-round access to the game. The facility provides a welcoming space where players of all ages can sharpen their skills, enjoy pickup games, and strengthen the vibrant soccer culture that continues to flourish across the city.

“At Massachusetts Youth Soccer, our vision is to serve, educate, and provide safe soccer for all,” said Dave Amidon, President of Massachusetts Youth Soccer. “This mini-pitch is much more than a place to play soccer. It is a place where young people can build confidence, develop friendships, learn valuable life skills, and feel a sense of belonging. We are proud to partner with the U.S. Soccer Foundation and the City of Revere to create opportunities that will positively impact youth and families for years to come.”

“Soccer is Revere’s top sport, and we are eager to provide our residents with more opportunities to practice the game they love, spend time with friends, and enjoy our parks and open spaces,” said Mayor Patrick Keefe. “Creating open spaces and 'third places' for residents is critical to a thriving city and has been a priority of my administration from the beginning. I am proud that we have delivered once again, and that we have provided a new place for our soccer community to thrive.”

“Every child deserves a place where they feel welcome and inspired, and this new mini-pitch helps make that possible for families in Revere,” said Ed Foster-Simeon, President & CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation. “We're grateful to Massachusetts Youth Soccer and the City of Revere for their commitment to creating environments where young people can grow, play, and imagine new possibilities for themselves. It's a meaningful step toward expanding access to the game and the benefits it brings.”

The U.S. Soccer Foundation's mini-pitch program is a proven initiative that transforms underutilized spaces into safe places for children to play, helping to strengthen communities while increasing access to the sport.

The July 9 ceremony kicked off at 12 p.m. and included remarks from project partners, a first-kick ceremony, and soccer activities for the attending players.

Massachusetts Youth Soccer is the official representative of US Soccer and US Youth Soccer for youth soccer in Massachusetts, proudly serving over 150,000 players and 350 member organizations. The mission of Mass Youth Soccer is to serve, educate, and provide safe soccer play for all, driven by core values of fun, growth, inclusion, and integrity.

The U.S. Soccer Foundation operates as the national leader for sports-based youth development in under-resourced areas, on a mission to let soccer change absolutely everything. Founded as a legacy of the 1994 FIFA World Cup, the Foundation provides underserved communities access to innovative play spaces and evidence-based soccer programs that instill hope, foster well-being, and help youth achieve their fullest potential.