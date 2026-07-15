Marie Hill

Graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1966

Marie H. (Ariniello) Hill, 78, of Revere, passed away on July 8th surrounded by her family.

Born on May 7, 1948, Marie was the daughter of the late Robert and Helen Ariniello of Revere. Raised in Revere, Marie graduated from Revere High School in 1966 in the top five percent of her class and then went on to complete a Business Certificate program at Burdett College.

Marie started her career at Harvard Business School working in the computing center. She then went on to work in the Revere Schools system, supporting the Title I office where she helped champion funding to support students in need.

She later transitioned to become the long time bookkeeper and office manager of Hill Insurance Agency.

Marie was passionate about her civic duty, working on numerous local political campaigns, PTAs and as a Girl Scout leader. Marie possessed a zeal for life and her family. She loved being with her family, traveling, bird watching, going to live theater, cheating at UNO, having “just a taste” of fine cuisine and watching a good British murder mystery. She was also an avid builder of Lego and gingerbread houses.

Marie is lovingly survived by the love of her life, James Hill of Revere, with whom she cherished their 48 years of marriage and over 53 years of adventures together.

She was the treasured mother and partners-in-crime of Erin Hill of Wakefield and Jamie Harrop and her husband, James of Peabody. One of her favorite titles in this world was as the adored grandma of Damian and Aidan.

Marie was predeceased by her brother. Robert Ariniello and his wife, Vickie of Kingston and her brother-in-law, Ray Jensen of Virginia. She leaves behind her sister, Linda (Ariniello) Jensen of Virgina, her sister-in-law, Judith Hill and her partner, Edward Simeone of Revere and her brother-in-law, Thomas Hill Jr. and his wife, Tammi of Revere. Marie is also survived by many adoring nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends attended visiting hours on Tuesday, July 14th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere. Her Funeral will be conducted from the funeral home today, Wednesday, July 15th at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Mass General Kidney Transplant Program in memory of Marie.