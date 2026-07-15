June 20, 1968 — June 25, 2026

Jerry John Annesse, born June 20, 1968, son of the late Gerald F. and Anne L. (Winer) Annese of Revere, MA, died peacefully at home on June 25, 2026 surrounded by loved ones after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Jerry built a diverse and accomplished career earlier in life that reflected his sharp intellect, natural curiosity, and remarkable ability to master a wide range of trades. Fascinated by how things worked and gifted with exceptional mechanical aptitude, he found success in truck driving, masonry, carpentry, construction, and property maintenance. Whether solving complex mechanical problems, building with his hands, or taking on challenging projects, Jerry approached each endeavor with skill, determination, and pride. He found great satisfaction in independent work, where his resourcefulness, precision, and quiet confidence allowed him to excel.

Although circumstances beyond his control eventually prevented Jerry from continuing his career, he embraced a new chapter that became one of his greatest sources of pride: education. Determined to keep learning and growing, Jerry earned his high school diploma in May 2024 after attending evening classes. This achievement rekindled a passion that inspired him to continue his education at White Mountains Community College, where his dedication and academic excellence earned him a place on the President’s Honor List. This educational journey was a testament to his resilience, curiosity, and belief that it is never too late to pursue one’s goals.

Throughout every chapter of his life, Jerry remained steadfast in the passions and qualities that defined him, carrying them with grace through both triumphs and adversity. He had a deep appreciation for music, Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and history, finding joy and fascination in each. Among family and friends, Jerry was affectionately known as an unrivaled trivia enthusiast, possessing an extraordinary wealth of knowledge and an uncanny ability to recall facts on nearly any subject. Rarely was a conversation held without Jerry contributing an interesting historical insight or a well-considered opinion, both of which reflected his inquisitive mind and lifelong love of learning.

Although much of Jerry’s early life remains a collection of treasured memories held by those who knew him best, it is evident that the independent spirit, quiet determination, and thoughtful nature that became hallmarks of his character were present from a young age. These enduring qualities guided him through life’s many chapters and were reflected in the way he approached his work, embraced new opportunities, and pursued personal growth. Whether lending a helping hand, tackling a new challenge, or sharing his vast knowledge with others, Jerry left a lasting impression on those fortunate enough to know him.

Jerry is survived by his brother Michael Annese and his wife Ellen of Saugus, MA and his sister Andrea (Annese) Cogliano and her husband John of Danville, NH. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held for Jerry at the American Legion, 2400 St. Johnsbury Road, Littleton NH on Saturday July 25 at 3 p.m., all are welcome.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made, in Jerry’s name, to any of the following organizations who each played a part in Jerry’s health and wellness: The Shed Littleton of White Horse Recovery, The North Country Peer Support Center or White Mountains Recovery Homes LLC.