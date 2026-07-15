Events & Culture, Revere Beach, Lifestyle

Enjoy the Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival this weekend

The 22nd annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival is set for this weekend, Friday-Sunday, July 17–19. This free event once again will feature world-class master sand sculptors, food trucks, live entertainment, and a Saturday night fireworks display.

The theme for this year’s festival,”Boston Welcomes the World,” is in keeping with the recent World Cup games that were hosted by the city and the visit of the Tall Ships, which have drawn millions of visitors from all over the world to the Greater Boston area.

Since its inception in 2004, the Sand Sculpting Festival has become a renowned annual event that attracts sand-sculptors from across the globe. This year’s festival will feature sand-sculpting artists from the Netherlands, Poland, Canada, Hawaii, and California, whose works will transform Revere Beach, the oldest public beach in the United States (which celebrated its 130th anniversary on July 12), into a dream-like landscape of wondrous dimensions.

The festival is a celebration for young and old alike. Beyond the sand sculptures, there will be 75 food trucks and exhibitors, interactive activities, amusement rides, fireworks, and a vibrant atmosphere, creating a memorable experience for attendees of all ages.

The exact location of the festival is on Revere Beach Boulevard (between Shirley and Chester Aves .). The dates & hours of the festival are: Friday (July 17) 10 AM – 10 PM; Saturday (July 18) 10 AM – 10 PM; and Sunday (July 19) 10 AM – 8 PM.

In light of the expected heavy traffic and limited parking, the best means of transportation to the festival is the MBTA’s Blue Line, which features convenient stops at Revere Beach and Wonderland stations, both of which are just steps to the beach.

The Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival, which once again has come together under the auspices of the Revere Beach Partnership and the City of Revere, is one of those “not-to-be missed” events of the summer season for every member of the family — and we urge as many of our readers as possible to make plans to attend the festivities.

Here we go again….

The resumption of the so-called war with Iran was entirely predictable.

The tit-for-tat bombing campaigns between the two countries that began in February have achieved nothing for either side with no end in sight.

Instead, the conflict has imposed death and destruction in the immediate area and has resulted in massive economic costs on a global scale.

Consumers worldwide continued to pay higher energy prices even during the so-called cease-fire and these costs will escalate sharply in the near future if the two sides are unable to achieve a lasting peace deal.

All of us are being held hostage to the capriciousness and erratic nature of those in charge.

We can only pray for the safety of our brave service members who are on the front lines of this conflict.